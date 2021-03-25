Put them all together on one diamond, and you’d have a heck of a high school baseball team.
The Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-American Teams included 17 area players, highlighted by a pair of Dubuque Wahlert first-team selections.
“To receive the Rawlings/Perfect Game Preseason All-American or All-Region Award is a tremendous achievement for these high school student-athletes,” said Jerry Ford, president of Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Perfect Game. “We are proud to recognize their talent as they prepare for their careers playing collegiate or professional baseball.”
Ian Moller, a catcher committed to Southeastern Conference power Louisiana State University, earned a spot on the all-American squad for seniors. Moller graduated at the semester and has been preparing for this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft, in which he has been mentioned as a potential first-round selection. He did not play high school ball at Wahlert but participated in the MLB Breakthrough Series.
The senior first-team also included right-handed pitcher Jackson Jobe of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City. He is the son of Dubuque native Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe and professional golfer Brandt Jobe.
Tommy Specht, a left-handed hitting outfielder from Wahlert, earned a spot on the Rawlings/Perfect Game Underclass All-American First Team. Specht plays travel baseball for the East Coast Sox and committed to the University of Kentucky of the SEC.
Nine area seniors earned spots on the Central Region Honorable Mention list, which includes players from 13 states — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Dubuque Hempstead right-handed pitcher Logan Runde, who will play at Iowa Western Community College in the fall, and catcher Zach Sabers, who will play at Kirkwood Community College, made the honorable mention list. They are joined by Dubuque Senior catcher Ben Hefel, a Winona State commit, and shortstop Cole Smith, a Southeastern Community College commit.
The senior all-region honorable mention list also includes: Western Dubuque third baseman Sawyer Nauman; Cascade right-handed pitcher Elijah Green, a Southeastern recruit; Maquoketa catcher Kannon Coakley, a Des Moines Area Community College recruit; Mineral Point outfielder Liam Stumpf, a Missouri State commit; and Bellevue Marquette outfielder Brady Templeton.
The Underclass All-American honor teams included seven area players. In addition to making the All-America First-team, Specht earned First-team all-Central Region. Hempstead junior shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer, a North Carolina commit, earned a spot on the High Honorable Mention All-American squad and second-team all-Central Region.
Wahlert junior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary landed High Honorable Mention All-American honors, as well as honorable mention all-Central Region.
The Underclass all-Central Region list also included: Wahlert first baseman Garrett Kadolph, Mineral Point outfielder Dominik McVay, and Hempstead catchers Solen Munson and George Sherlock.
IOWA HOOPS ALL-STAR SERIES SET FOR SATURDAY
Three area players and one coach will participate in the Pizza Ranch Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series on Saturday at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Michael Duax and Bellevue Marquette’s Carson Michels will play for the Northeast Iowa Boys team, while Dyersville Beckman’s Michael Molony will serve as an assistant coach. Dubuque Wahlert’s Allie Kutsch will play for the Northeast Iowa Girls team.
AREA PLAYERS NAMED TO WBCA ALL-STAR GAMES
Twelve players from Southwest Wisconsin will participate in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games, which will take place in mid-July at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey and Darlington’s Carter Lancaster will play for the Division 4 Red squad, which will square off against the Division 4 White squad and Cuba City’s Jack Misky, Fennimore’s Adam Larson and Darlington’s Cayden Rankin. Benton’s Dominick Cummins will play for the Division 5 Red team. The boys all-star games are July 15.
In the girls all-star games, Prairie du Chien’s Macey Banasik will play for the Division 3 South team; Lancaster’s Kiley Kelly, Cuba City’s Bailey Lutes and Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson will play for the Division 4 South team; and Shullsburg’s Layla Alt and Potosi/Cassville’s Anna Kartman will play for the Division 5 South team. The girls all-star games are July 14.
NOONAN SELECTED AS IOWA CLASS 1A MR. WRESTLING
Cascade senior Aidan Noonan has been selected as the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler award winner in Iowa Class 1A.
The University of Wyoming recruit went 46-0 as a senior and won the Class 1A 132-pound state title for his third consecutive championship last month in Des Moines. Noonan finished his high school career with a 182-6 record, including 107 pins, and won his final 133 matches.
WIAA TO HOST ALTERNATE CULMINATING EVENTS
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association last week announced plans to hold culminating championships and tournaments for schools who opted not to play last fall.
The football fall alternate season includes a seven-week, regular-season schedule of games beginning with first allowed contest slated for this week. There are currently 127 programs that have declared anticipating to play in the alternate fall football season this spring, including 113 in 11-player and 14 in 8-player.
The volleyball tournament series will culminate with championship matches Saturday, April 17, at Kaukauna High School. The tournament features two divisions, with the Division 2 championship match at 1 p.m. and the Division 1 match at 7 p.m. The state semifinals will be held Thursday, April 15, at two locations to be determined. There are 116 girls programs in the alternate fall tournament series.