Audrey Biermann (100), Lily Boge (3,000) and Abigail Kluesner (discus) won individual events, helping Western Dubuque surge past Dubuque Hempstead, 186-117, to win the Bobcat Relays on Thursday in Epworth, Iowa.
The Bobcats also won the 4x200, 4x800 and sprint medley relays.
Hempstead saw Brooke O’Brien (800), Julia Gehl (1,500) and Ashley Glennon (shot put) win individual events. The Mustangs also won the 4x400 relay.
Maquoketa was fourth with 76 points behind a win from Reece Kuhlman in the 400.
Cascade (70) was fifth behind wins from Devin Simon (100 hurdles) and the shuttle hurdle relay.
Rylee Steffen (200) and the 4x100 and distance medley relays won for Dubuque Wahlert, which was sixth with 67 points.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Comets win — At Monticello, Iowa: Jacob Waller (100), Brady Griebel (1,600) and Alex Pitts (long jump) won individual events, Bellevue’s 4x100 and distance medley relays also won, and the Comets had 13 top-three finishes to win the seven-team Monticello Invitational with 122 points. Monticello and Tipton tied for second with 117.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Warren 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Kate Moran served eight aces and also had four kills, and Taylor Hilby added six kills and eight digs as the Pirates swept the Warriors, 25-15, 25-14.
Stockton 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Taylor Korte had 10 assists, two aces and two blocks to pace the Hornets in a 25-21, 25-15 loss to Stockton.
BOYS SOCCER
Postville 2, Bellevue Marquette 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kannon Still scored a game-tying goal in the 50th minute, but Postville came away with the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Golden Eagles scored with 13 minutes left in the first half and made that hold up in a non-conference victory over the Mohawks.
Cedar Falls 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Timmerman Field: The Tigers sent the Mustangs to their third straight loss to open the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 13-5, Dominican 2-2 — At Schaumburg, Ill.: Daniel Rogers went 5-for-5 with a career-high five RBIs and Dakota Church added three hits and drove in three runs as the Duhawks rolled to an easy win in the opener. Max Cullen drove in two runs and Davis Pasco struck out five and allowed just two hits over five shutout innings as Loras (14-8) completed the sweep.