Patrick Mayfield scored 22 points on Sunday as the University of Dubuque opened its men’s basketball season with a 99-69 victory over Edgewood at the Stoltz Sports Center.
Peter Ragen chipped in 15 points and Keegan Zimmerman added 11 for the Spartans, who had 13 different players tally at least a point. Former Cascade standout Brock Simon scored eight points and former Hempstead standout Avery Butler chipped in four.
The Spartans led, 52-33, at the intermission.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Edgewood 74, Dubuque 69 —At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas scored 26 points, but the Spartans fell in their season debut. Alyssa Lemirande led Edgewood with 21 points.
WRESTLING
Loras drops pair at Iowa State — At Ames, Iowa: Former Hempstead state champion Gannon Gremmel punctuated a 40-0 victory over Loras with a decision over Slade Sifuentes at heavyweight. The Duhawks dropped a 25-14 decision to Nebraska-Kearney, with Jacob Krakow (174), Shane Liegel (184) and Sifuentes picking up wins.