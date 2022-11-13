Matt Pucci alluded to a game like this last week.
Not this game specifically, just the stakes and tense situations, and how a team that hadn’t faced much adversity all season would finish once the matches tightened up.
Sunday’s match was as tight as any Loras has played since the first week of the season. The Duhawks finished just fine.
Ryleigh O’Brien inched closer to the national lead for goals and Payton McDonnell increased her lead in the assists category with a 73rd-minute goal, and the NCAA Division III No. 15-ranked Duhawks escaped Ohio Northern, 1-0, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at the Rock Bowl.
“The second half, we really came out and we were trying to jump on them, so I think we knew we were going to have one of those times when we could put a chance away,” said O’Brien, who now has sixth goals in two NCAA tournament games. “Anytime we have a free kick, we know one of us bigs are going to come in and put our head on that ball. It just happened to be me that time.”
Loras (18-0-3) will play fourth-ranked Case Western Reserve (17-0-1) in the tournament’s round of 16 next weekend, likely in Ohio. Sixth-ranked William Smith (13-1-6) will meet No. 8 Amherst (18-2) in the other third-round match.
The Duhawks are making their second consecutive appearance in the tournament’s Sweet 16 after reaching the Final Four last year.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the ladies, especially when you look at it back-to-back years. I don’t want people to take this stuff for granted,” Pucci said. This is quite special and now we get a little time to enjoy it, too, before we get to work again. But it’s a great accomplishment for the ladies, the program and the school. It’s nice to put us on the map and to be looked at on a national perspective, and to do it back-to-back years I think is pretty special.”
But this one wasn’t quite the romp that many of the Duhawks’ previous matches were.
Sunday marked just the third time this season that Loras was held without a goal in the first half and the first time since a 1-1 draw against Concordia (Wis.) on Sept. 7.
It was a drastic turnaround from the Duhawks’ 7-1 win over UW-Superior on Saturday. Loras put away six goals in the first half in that game.
But Pucci predicted games like this would be coming when he was asked about the team’s month-long shutout streak coming to an end late in a 6-1 victory over Simpson in the championship match of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
“In the NCAA tournament it’s not going to be 6-0, it’s going to be 1-0 with 2 minutes left. If we come up with a moment like that, we have to finish it out and finish through it,” Pucci said on Nov. 5.
Sure enough, the two teams were still locked in a scoreless draw with 18 minutes left when Loras drew a foul about 50 yards from the net.
McDonnell took the free kick and launched it toward the net. O’Brien, who tallied five goals in the Duhawks’ first-round win Saturday, headed it in for her 25th goal of the season, which ranks fifth nationally.
It was the 21st assist of the season for McDonnell, who also led D-III in assists last season as Loras reached the national semifinals.
And, per Pucci’s prediction, the late charge came from Ohio Northern.
Goalkeeper Kyndal Kells barely pushed an Ohio Northern shot off the post for a teammate to clear with just about 3 minutes left.
“We train it a lot in practice, we give them a lot of situational stuff in practice where you’re up a goal, down a goal and have to see it out,” Pucci said. “Kyndal Kells is a phenomenal goalie. The thing that stands in her way is the rest of our amazing back line, that she doesn’t get to showcase herself as much as she does at practice. She’s one of the best goalies in this region, no doubt.
“Our back line has been tough, our midfielders and forwards have been great, and maybe Kyndall is one of our best kept secrets so far.”
