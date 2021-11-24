Wahlert’s Jamie Schmid maintained the Dubuque tradition of an athlete earning a spot on the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association’s annual Senior Scholastic Team.
To be recognized on the team, which includes just 16 athletes, a swimmer or diver must be a state meet qualifier in at least one individual event and carry a minimum of a 3.25 unweighted grade point average and a minimum of a 21 ACT score.
Schmid qualified for state in three events. She placed 20th in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.99, anchored the 200 freestyle relay team that finished 30th in 1:44.27 and anchored the 400 freestyle relay team that took 24th in 3:47.79.
Schmid became the 14th swimmer or diver in Wahlert coach Emily Snyder’s 23-year tenure to make the Senior Scholastic Team.
West Des Moines Dowling’s Cassie Rounds was named the Girls Senior Scholastic winner as the top-performing member of the academic squad.
The Senior Scholastic Team debuted in 1997. While Dubuque did not have a representative on the inaugural team, at least one boy or one girl has earned a spot on the teams every year since calendar year 1998. A total of 64 swimmers or divers from Dubuque have been recognized with the honor.
Last winter, Senior’s Gavin Hall and Hempstead’s Devin Tigges represented Dubuque on the Boys Senior Scholastic Team.
WAHLERT WINS MVC SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Dubuque Wahlert won the Cliff Brees Sportsmanship Award for the 18th time since the Mississippi Valley Conference began the recognition program in 1990. The Golden Eagles won the fall award for the Mississippi Division, while Cedar Rapids Jefferson earned the recognition in the Valley Division.
The awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in the fall sports. The MVC has separate sportsmanship awards for the winter and spring/summer seasons.
Wahlert has won the fall sportsmanship award eight times and the winter and spring/summer awards five times apiece.
SCHATZABEL TAKES BIG 10 WINNERS’ BRACKET
Rick Schatzabel claimed the winners’ bracket of the Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 bowling tournament Saturday night at Cherry Lanes. He defeated Craig Liddle, 713-598, in the semifinals before scoring a 666-587 decision over Dan Moore in the finals to earn a bye into the overall championship on Dec. 4.
The consolation bracket will be determined Saturday. Cody Beck faces Lonie Brown, and Stefan Sheffield meets Liddle at 5 p.m., with the winners squaring off at 6 p.m. The winner of the 6 p.m. match bowls Moore for the title and the right to face Schatzabel in the overall final.
IOWA ALLIANCE CONFERENCE FORMED
The Iowa Alliance Conference announced Friday that it will begin play next fall with 11 high schools from the central part of the state. Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Waterloo East will comprise the North Division, and Ottumwa will join the Des Moines schools of East, Hoover, Lincoln, North and Roosevelt in the South Division.
East joined the league from the Mississippi Valley Conference. The 10 other schools opted to leave the Central Iowa Metro League.
RIVER RIDGE CANCELS TURKEY TOURNAMENT
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, River Ridge High School in Hanover, Ill., has canceled its annual boys basketball Turkey Tournament. The event was scheduled for this week.
The school will enter a remote learning period starting today and going through the December 10 school day. Students will return to in-person learning on December 13, and all extracurricular events have been postponed during this time period.