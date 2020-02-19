The group photo required a wide lens … just the way the Dubuque Hempstead bowlers wanted it.
The Mustangs swept the team and individual championships in a co-ed Iowa Class 3A state bowling tournament qualifier on Tuesday afternoon at Creslanes.
Devin Eudaley and Calvin Johnson finished 1-2 individually to lead the boys to a 3,192 count and a 104-pin victory over Waterloo West in the six-team event to reach state for the ninth time in the 11-year history of the event. Zoe Schultz won the girls title, and the Mustangs ended a two-year team drought with a 2,860 team count and a 239-pin win over runner-up Senior. The Senior boys took fourth.
“It’s huge to be going as a part of the team and not just by myself,” said Eudaley, who rolled a 241-259—500 to beat Johnson and Bettendorf’s Jacob Crouch by 50 pins and earned the No. 4 individual seed at state. “I really wanted them to come with me, so that’s why Bakers were so important. The key all day was we were keeping each other up. We couldn’t afford to get down on each other or down on ourselves.”
The Mustangs entered the qualifying meet with the site’s top team average, a 3,035.8. They averaged 224 in the individual portion of the meet to put themselves in strong contention for the team title.
“It’s a great feeling of relief, honestly, when you think about how hard we worked throughout the season to get where we are. It feels amazing,” said Johnson, who rolled games of 248 and 202 for his 450. “We came in today and rolled our normal shots, and everybody kept everybody else up. We were kind of iffy to start Bakers, but we came right back and finished it off with two really good games at the end.”
Trent Kutsch shot 435, followed by Colton Kinsella (432) and Trevor Taylor (425), while Christian Bies’ 359 did not factor in the scoring. After shooting 2,242 and leading West by more than 200 pins in individuals, Hempstead shot Baker games of 188, 184, 150, 213 and 215 to seal the win and grab the No. 3 seed for the eight-team state tournament next Wednesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
“Today was all about the team and making sure everybody on the team was doing what he needed to do for the team,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “It wasn’t about individuals. They worked together really, really well. When they struggled, they got themselves back on track.
“It feels so good to be going back to state. Last year, we didn’t go at all and it was kind of rough. If the guys bowl like they did the first two games, they have a strong chance to bring home another title to Dubuque.”
Mason Krieg led Senior with a 398, followed by Aidan Kohl (381), Logan Jasper (380), Aidin Bettcher (378) and Jared Lattner (370), while Peter Sullivan’s 328 did not factor. The Rams followed with Baker games of 235, 179, 156, 189 and 171.
The Hempstead girls dominated en route to their team title.
Schultz rolled a 225-222—447 to edge Senior’s Emma Clancy by 22 pins for the individual crown. Both qualified for state.
Erin Langel contributed a 382, followed by Jenna Wagner (358), Beth Johll (352) and Libby Leach (316), while Gwen Dunlap’s 307 did not factor in Hempstead’s scoring.
“We’re all so proud of each other and we’re great at supporting each other,” Schultz said. “It’s so rewarding to go as a team, because you see how happy every one of your teammates is. It makes it feel so much more special.
“It felt very natural today. This is our home turf, so it was a matter of just going out and throwing it. We’ve practiced on these lanes and had meets on these lanes, so we know what to expect. It felt good to come out and perform well.”
The Mustangs punctuated the win with Baker games of 237, 205, 193, 153 and 217. The 1,005 Baker series marked the first time in school history they cracked the 1,000-mark.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to do that, and that’s why you heard such loud cheering at the end,” Hempstead coach Theresa Cheever said. “To have a performance like this is going to give them so much confidence for state next week.
“The girls were focused today. It was a matter of not letting anything get in their head. And they did it as a team.”
Clancy rebounded from a 172 opening game with a 253 in the second for her 425 and a state bid. The 253 was the top effort by 31 pins.
“I struggled the first game so I knew I had to make some adjustments,” she said. “The second game, I came out and made the adjustments and I was carrying a lot better.
“It’s going to be tough waiting to see if I got in (to state). I’m hoping something good comes out of it. If not, I gave it my best shot.”
Senior also got 361 from Ella Pregler, 359 from Morgan Bettcher, 342 from Brooke Poll and 312 from Abriana Berwanger, while Jaquelyn Hochrein’s 306 did not factor. The Rams shot Baker games of 147, 194, 159, 155 and 167.