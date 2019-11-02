FORT DODGE, Iowa – Bellevue’s Brady Griebel took a new strategy into the Iowa Class 2A boys state cross country championships on Saturday.
The new strategy? Use a strategy.
The Comets’ junior pushes himself to the limit out on the course every race, but it would take more than that to top his third-place effort of a year ago at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course. Facing River Valley Conference foes in Camanche’s Dylan Darsidan and Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker, Griebel needed to have a plan in place.
“I was a lot more comfortable than I think any other race I’ve had this year,” Griebel said. “We had a better strategy, and with it being pretty windy in some places, I wasn’t going to dart out like I usually do. I was going to stay behind the pack and then draft off of them for the win. At the end, go sprint.”
His new approach led to success, as Griebel went stride-for-stride with Darsidan and Shumaker right to the finish line. Darsidan won the title in 16:02 flat, with Griebel right behind at 16:02.8 for the runner-up medal. Shumaker was third in 16:11.
“That’s the most relaxed he’s been in a month,” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said. “He’s had some pretty good competition from those guys in our conference. The key was being relaxed because he’s kind of a nervous kid. If he gets himself too worked up, he’s thinking too much. He didn’t do that today. He stayed relaxed until two miles and then started kicking it in. When they went, he went. It was a heck of a race between three pretty great kids.”
Griebel shaved a whopping 37 seconds off his time from last year’s third-place run of 16:39.
“He’s a worker,” Jess said. “He works his tail off. Just watching him run, he doesn’t look like the most talented runner out there, but I don’t think there’s anyone here that outworks him.”
All three top state finishers are juniors, so they’ll be battling in the RVC throughout next season. However, Jess believes the Comets may be dropping down to 1A next season, so Griebel could get the best preparation he could ask for before shooting for a 1A title to cap his career.
“Racing with those guys through the years, it makes you better,” Griebel said. “We’ll do it again next year, but I’m coming for them. I’m going to train my butt off during track season and put in a great summer and get them next year.”
In the Class 2A girls race, Bellevue sophomore Gabby Williamson finished 32nd in 20:31, while Comets teammate Delaney Dunne, a freshman, took 47th in 20:58.
Cascade junior Emma Ostwinkle finished 27th in 20:26 in the Class 1A girls race, and Maquoketa Valley sophomore Emma Doyl was 87th at 21:55.
Maquoketa Valley finished fifth in the team standings with 209 points in the 1A boys field. Nolan Ries led the Wildcats in 47th place in 17:40, and Cy Huber was 54th in 17:45. Mason Lubben placed 64th in 17:55, Michael Schaul was 69th in 17:57 and Ethan Doyl rounded out the score in 83rd at 18:10.