Dubuque Senior quarterback Tommy Casey put his name in the record books Friday night.
The senior Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against Cedar Rapids Prairie to set a new school record for passing yards in a single game. He also ran in a touchdown for his sixth score of the night.
“Tommy had a pretty special game on Friday,” Dubuque Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He was able to mix it up with a lot of different receivers and had himself a heck of a game.”
Casey is in his second year as the varsity quarterback and has 1,178 passing yards so far this season.
“Tommy has gotten more confident in himself since last season,” Ploessl said. “He is more comfortable with the offense and worked on his timing with his receivers. We are also having more opportunities for him to throw the ball this year.”
Casey’s longest pass Friday night came on a 74-yard gem to Kendrick Watkins Hogue.
“That was probably one of my best throws of the night,” Casey said. “My wide receivers are the best athletes on the team, and they make me look really good.”
Casey also connected with Watkins Hogue for scores of 72 and 22 yards, Marcus Moore for a 45-yard score, and Hayden Francois for a 4-yard score.
“My offensive line did a great job giving me time to throw,” Casey said. “I don’t win this award without my teammates.”
Casey, who also plays baseball for the Rams, said the time and dedication put in during the offseason has paid off tremendously.
“We were lifting and running drills every day last summer,” Casey said. “I can tell a big difference from last season. This year I also know my reads a lot better and am focusing on reading the defense.”
Casey has also earned the respect of his teammates as he was voted team captain.
“I like to think that I have what it takes to be a good leader,” Casey said. “I want to set a good example for them on and off the field.”
Added Ploessl: “Tommy just continues to progress for us. He is really a dangerous weapon. He throws the ball well, he can run when needed and he’s a good teammate.”