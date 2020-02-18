Qualifying for the Iowa state co-ed bowling tournament next week at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo takes place today for boys and girls in all three classes.
This is the sixth season under a three-class format. Class 1A includes seven qualifying meets, while Class 2A and Class 3A will feature five qualifying meets each. The state tournament will include eight teams, including all qualifying meet champions.
The individual champion will advance from each state qualifying tournament along with the next five highest pin total count (based on the two individual game scores) state-wide. There will be a minimum of 12 individual qualifiers from each class, and all ties will qualify.
Admission price is $6.
Here is a capsule look at the area high school girls bowling teams (with their season record and team average in parentheses) and their top individual scoring averages heading into the state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Creslanes Bowling (Dubuque Senior host)
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Bettendorf (2,350.6), Cedar Rapids Washington (2,139.4), Hempstead (2,723.5), Senior (2,516.5), Linn-Mar (2,534.5), Waterloo West (2,669.1).
Hempstead’s top averages — Erin Langel 189.3, Libby Leach 183.3, Zoe Schultz 179.0, Jenna Wagner 178.8, Beth Johll 172.3, Gwenith Dunlap 164.9, Kirsten Mitchell 151.3, Kaelyn Lochner 140.5,
Senior’s top averages — Emma Clancy 173.3, Abriana Berwanger 171.4, Morgan Bettcher 169.5, Kathryn Lincicum 165.4, Alexis Scheffert 164.0, Ella Pregler 160.1, Brooke Poll 150.8, Jaquelyn Hochrein 141.0,
Other qualifying sites — Cedar Rapids Prairie, Des Moines Lincoln, Marshalltown, Ottumwa
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Clinton (2,560.5), Decorah (2,393.5), Western Dubuque (2,677.4), Waterloo East (2,801.3), Waverly-Shell Rock (2,433.2), West Delaware (2,541.6).
Western Dubuque’s top averages — Kirsten Butcher 184.8, Sara Horsfield 184.0, Rylie Bergfeld 183.3, Oliva Neyen 181.2, Grace Kramer 172.3, Sam Neuses 165.5, Shelby Rice 154.1
West Deleware’s top averages — Hannah Axline 195.2, Lorna Niedert 185.3, Lacey Cole 170.6, Kyleigh Marsden 162.9, Kaliah Griffin 148.9, Kaley Pettlon 146.7, Alexus Riley 142.5,
Other qualifying sites — LeMars, Ottumwa, Urbandale, Cedar Rapids Xavier
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 4
Site — Cherry Lanes (Dubuque Wahlert host)
Time — 11 a.m.
Participating teams — Bellevue (2,053.6), Camanche (2,594.8), Cascade (1,907.9), Maquoketa (2,529.2), Wahlert (2,217.8), Waukon (1,981.7).
Bellevue’s top averages — Maddie Weber 167.2, Brin Daugherty 154.8, Shayla Oster 136.0, Hailey Olszewski 135.8, Bailey Tigges 127.9, Kylee Haxmeier 115.7.
Cascade’s top averages — Erin Knipper 137.4, Jessica Kramer 136.1, Halle Keenlance 135.8, Nicole Finzel 118.3, Emma Cram 117.6.
Maquoketa’s top averages — Alexsandra Thomas 175.7, Jo Kortenkamp 164.8, Sara Andresen 162.9, Lexi Springer 160.9, Jenna Strohbehn 160.1, Mary Holtz 155.9,
Wahlert’s top averages — Emily Kasal 166.3, Lola Grap 162.9, Abbie Beutin 150.7, Jamie Vondra 137.4, Natalie Kelzer 134.1, Hannah Busch 130.1
Other qualifying sites — Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, LeMars, Council Bluffs, Muscatine, Pleasant Hill