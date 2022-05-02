The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ current season came to an end Sunday night, but the next one begins today.
President of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson will oversee the Saints’ selections in both phases of the United States Hockey League draft. The 10-round Futures Draft, specifically for players in the 2006 birth year, begins at noon today, while the second phase, for all junior-eligible players, begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs until all teams reach a total of 45 players on their organizational roster.
“Even though we’ll have to replace about half the roster, we feel really good about the guys we’ll have coming back next year as well as a few guys on our affiliates list that we feel will be able to step right in next year,” Larsson said. “Like always with the roster turnover we expect because of guys going to college, we’ll look at the holes we have, rank those holes and target those player types in the draft.
“I feel really good about our draft board. It’s a collaborative effort with our scouts, maybe even more so this year than in the past, and we’ve had a lot of really productive scout calls. It’s been a really good process where everyone has had their input.”
Larsson’s scouting staff includes Mike Cusack, Mark Plantery, Trevor Edwards, Dan Shrader, Mike Burkhart, Andrew Weiss, Dylan Finan and Colin Brennan.
Dubuque holds 10 selections in the Futures Draft, but none in the seventh round and two in the ninth round. On Tuesday, the Saints will not have a fourth-round pick but holds two picks in the sixth round and three in the seventh.
Saints head coach Greg Brown and assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale will be in the war room for both phases to lend a hand to Larsson.
“There are a few guys in the league who have the dual role as head coach and general manager, and I have no idea how they manage doing both at this time of the year,” Brown said. “Preparing this team for the playoffs takes up all of your time, and trying to prepare for a draft takes up all of your time.
“Thankfully, we have Kalle leading the ship on the draft.”
The USHL has a total of three playoff games scheduled for the next two nights.