CUBA CITY, Wis. — Darlington’s offense proved to be nearly unstoppable Friday night, scoring on every possession except for two in a decisive 53-33 win over SWAL rival Cuba City.
The Division 6 sixth-ranked Redbirds take a one-game lead for the top spot in the SWAL, improving to 6-1 overall, 5-0 in conference play.
“We feel comfortable with our run game, and our guys came out and executed our game plan very well,” Darlington coach Travis Winkers said. “We still have some things to work on, but this was a good win for us.”
The Redbirds got three rushing touchdowns in the first half from sophomore running back Breylin Goebel, who finished the night with 22 carries for 181 yards. Senior running back Brady Horne added one touchdown in the first half and two more in the second half, rushing for 112 yards on 18 carries.
“Our line did such a good job again tonight with making holes for us,” Goebel said. “We have several options to run the ball between me, Brady and Easton (Evenstad), and there was no stopping us.”
The Redbird offense, which has scored more than 50 points in each of its last four games, trailed in the first quarter following back-to-back Cuba City scores. Senior Beau Kopp connected with Carter Olson for a 24-yard score before the Cubans took over again on offense following a Darlington fumble. Cuba City then went up, 14-8, with a 39-yard pass from Kopp to Chayse Barth with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter.
“We need to work on our pass defense,” Winkers said. “Carter Olson is a very good athlete and he is a hard one to defend. We need to do a better job against Belleville next week because they like to pass the ball as well.”
Darlington responded on their following possession with an 8-yard run from Goebel to take a 16-14 lead into the second quarter. The Redbirds would not trail again for the duration of the contest.
“It was important for us to take back the lead and to do it right away,” Goebel said. “We didn’t want them to get any more momentum and after that we were able to control the rest of the game.”
Darlington added a 1-yard score from Horne to start the second quarter, set up by an Evenstad interception, to take a 24-14 lead. The No. 8-ranked Cubans (5-2, 4-1) quickly answered with an 86-yard pass from Kopp to Olson, cutting the lead back to three.
Darlington would add one more score before halftime, this time on a 20-yard run from Goebel, to give the Redbirds a 32-21 lead.
Darlington scored once more in the third, and then again in the early minutes of the fourth to go up, 46-21, before the Cubans got back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Kopp to cut the lead to 46-33 with 6:10 remaining.
Kopp finished the game 20-for-35 passing for 346 yards with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Olson had six catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Cubans were missing a majority of their defensive line due to COVID-related issues.