It wasn’t a dire situation by any means, but things just weren’t in sync early on.
What followed next was a massive ascent toward Des Moines.
Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Wahlert shook off an uneasy first quarter and followed with quite possibly its three best of the season to throttle ninth-ranked Osage, 57-35, in a Region 7 final on Saturday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles are soaring to Wells Fargo Arena for their ninth state tournament berth and second in three years.
“Our seniors wanted this all year,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “They put it out on social media that this was their goal. I’m so happy for them.”
Claire King led Wahlert (18-6) with 12 points, and Emma Donovan had 11. Mairia Freed, Olivia Donovan, Claire Lueken and Nora King added eight apiece.
Claudia Aschenbrenner had 14 points for Osage, which bowed out at 21-3.
A first quarter that just didn’t quite click for Wahlert saw the home team in a fortunate position to be trailing just 8-7 after 8 minutes of play. Close-range shots rimmed out and its trusty 3-point shot was off the mark as the Eagles’ offense searched for a groove.
“That first quarter was a little shaky,” Spiegler said. “It was just the nerves. We told them, ‘Gosh, just settle down.”’
Wahlert not only settled down, it thrived thereafter.
Olivia Donovan scored six straight points and Freed knocked down a triple to surge a Wahlert 9-0 run and a 16-8 lead not 3 minutes into the second. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ D forced seven Osage turnovers and rendered the Green Devils scoreless for 4 minutes of the frame.
“It just all started clicking,” Olivia Donovan said. “Once we got those points, the energy came up and it all came together. It was just great.”
The victory is especially sweet for sophomore Olivia Donovan, who gets to take the court at Wells Fargo Arena with her sister, Emma, in her final season.
“It’s really special to be able to do this with my sister,” Olivia Donovan said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Emma Donovan hit on two consecutive close-range shots, and Freed added five more points as Wahlert put together a separate 9-1 run in the second. Emma Donovan’s buzzer-beating layup gave the Eagles control, 32-16, at the break.
Though Osage never threatened a serious second-half comeback, Wahlert saw starters Claire Lueken and Olivia Donovan commit their fourth fouls in the third.
Enter Claire King.
The 5-foot-3 freshman provided her biggest effort of the season, scoring eight crucial third-quarter points, including a nothing-but-net 3 that beat buzzer to stake the Eagles to a 46-25 lead heading to the final frame.
“Once I got put in, a spark went into my head like ‘I gotta help my team right now,’” King said. “We were in a little funk and I got in there and was able to help them out. It was really a team effort.”
Claire King, too, will accompany her sister, Nora, a senior, in Des Moines.
“I’m really excited; I didn’t think I’d be here today,” Claire King said. “I’m really glad to go with my sister.”
As the Eagles Nest student section joined their team at half court to celebrate, Spiegler beamed.
“In the beginning of the season, this is what they all talked about,” Spiegler said. “We still have another big goal after this.”
