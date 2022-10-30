The target is still there.
It never really went away.
Led by the talented senior trio of Maddy Maahs, Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris, the Western Dubuque volleyball team was considered the favorite last season to claim the Iowa Class 4A state championship.
Despite that target, the Bobcats won the program’s first-ever state title.
While some supremely talented players graduated, WD wasn’t returning to an empty cupboard. Key players from that title run such as Libby Lansing and Ella Meyer returned, and talented new players stepped to the forefront. As the defending champs, the target would remain.
But it does feel a little different as the fifth-seeded Bobcats (24-10) enter their state championship defense on Monday at Xtream Arena in Coralville to face No. 4 Indianola (37-6) in the state quarterfinals.
“I think the target is still there, but it’s a different target,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman, who was named Mississippi Valley Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday for the first time in her career. “Coming in at the beginning of the season, everyone wrote us off and no one was talking about WD volleyball. The girls said ‘OK.’ They said our motto would be to prove them wrong. We lost some talented girls, but we’re still capable of doing some great things.”
WD’s journey to get back to state for the fourth consecutive season begins with those senior leaders. Lansing delivered under the radar at last year’s state run and has been the Bobcats’ ace in the middle this fall, fronting the team with 309 kills and 98 blocks. She also has 28 aces.
“Obviously we still have that target as the defending champs,” Lansing said. “But at the beginning of the season, nobody really knew what to expect since we lost so many good players. We’ve handled our roles well and come to accept that pressure is a privilege. Coach tells us that every day and we use that all the time.”
Meyer, the MVC Valley Division Player of the Year, has once again been a defensive dynamo for the Bobcats. She ranks second in the state, regardless of class, with 648 digs — tops in 4A. Meyer also has 75 assists and a team-best 65 aces. The other senior with experience from last year, Franny Heiberger, has also stepped up to the tune of 174 kills for third on the team.
“Ella plays great defense for us,” Scherrman said. “She’s a dominant defensive player and a great leader. So many other girls have stepped up huge for us as well.”
Senior Ava Demmer has come along as the new setter and runs the offense efficiently with 783 assists. Juniors Hailey Wulfekuhle (186 kills) and Ally Reuter (100 kills) have developed into strong attacker options at the net, and twin seniors Erica (148 kills, 227 digs, 37 aces) and Isabel Ernzen (188 digs, 31 aces) do a little bit of everything.
“Right now I do think that we’re peaking,” Lansing said. “Our personalities are coming together a lot more with something on the line, and state will bring us together even more. The seniors, we have nothing to lose so we may as well go out and give it our all.”
While the rankings — and the win column, as each team has 30 wins or more — suggest that the title chase could come down between Cedar Rapids Xavier, North Scott and Marion, the Bobcats might have something to say about that. But the first challenge is an equally talented Indianola squad that leap-frogged WD in the rankings in the final week of the season.
“I see a lot of similarities with them,” Scherrman said. “They’re not really big, but they are good defensively. I think it’s always difficult to see teams on game film. We’re hoping we can match that fast-paced, quick-run offense and that’s something we strive at. We’ll get Lib the ball as much as we can. We have to take care of the ball on our side and not give them points or errors that we shouldn’t be making.”
Tori Runyan runs the Indians’ offense with 823 assists, boasting three players with 200 kills or more in Aspen Nelsen (348), Camryn Overton (248) and Kailey Peters (203). Brynn Bishop leads the defense with 364 digs.
“We haven’t played them, so we are just using our scout team to try and replicate them as much as possible,” Lansing said. “I think it’s helpful that we haven’t seen them. We don’t know much about the other. We prepare and go see what happens.”
