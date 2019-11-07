The conditions changed drastically at halftime.
With about 15 minutes left, so did Loras’ fortunes.
Luther scored three times in a span of just more than 5 minutes late in the second half, and the fifth-seeded Norse stunned the top-seeded Duhawks, 3-2, in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on a snowy Wednesday night at the Rock Bowl.
Ryleigh O’Brien and Brynn Jacob scored first-half goals for Loras (13-5), which needed to win the semifinal to stay in contention for an at-large selection into the NCAA Division III tournament field.
“Both teams were playing in the conditions, so you can’t say it was that. It was just a good college game,” Duhawks coach Matt Pucci said. “In the conference tournament, no lead is safe.”
Luther (9-8-2) advanced to play at No. 2 Wartburg (13-2-3) in Saturday’s championship match. The Knights beat Dubuque, 4-0, in the other semifinal.
Luther is seeking its fourth conference tournament championship, second to Loras’ 13. Wartburg has two tournament titles, the last in 2015. Luther last won the title in 2016.
But for the first 75 minutes, it appeared it would be the Duhawks who would have a chance to add to their trophy haul.
Payton McDonnell sent a long pass ahead into the box and O’Brien chased it down and lofted a shot past Luther goalkeeper Kennedy Bergren in the 23rd minute. It was O’Brien’s ninth goal of the season and O’Donnell’s team-leading 14th assist.
Jacobi, the league’s offensive player of the year, tapped home a rebound of O’Brien’s shot with just less than 14 minutes left in the half for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
Loras sustained the two-goal lead — throughout second-half flurries that left a thin covering of snow on the field — until Luther scored twice in a span of 60 seconds to draw even.
Elizabeth De Prenger curled a long free kick past Loras goalkeeper Kaylee Coble with 14:59 to play, and Megan Munger redirected a bouncing ball past Coble with 13:57 left.
“I think we were all right,” Pucci said. “It was just a couple miscues and they tied it up. I still think at that point, 2-2 with 15 or so minutes left, we had plenty of time to get the goal back.”
Unfortunately, Hailey Sanchez threaded a long shot just over Coble with 9:49 left to give the Norse the lead.
Loras fell to 7-2-1 against Luther since 2013, including a 4-2-1 mark at the Rock Bowl. Loras had won the regular-season meeting, 2-1, on Oct. 9 in Decorah.
“I thought we did a good job in the end trying to chase it,” Pucci said. “Now we look back and enjoy all that we did accomplish this year. We lost some great seniors last year, we had a big injury earlier this year (to Jenny Wick) and we were still able to come back and win the conference, which is a really strong conference. We thank the seniors this year for all they’ve done, and we’ll regroup and bounce back next year.”