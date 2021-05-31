Dubuque Wahlert is on the verge of making more history.
Already the holder of the Iowa state record with 10 state championships, the Golden Eagles are in position Tuesday to add to their haul with an 11th title, but it will be far from easy.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 1A state team tournament, held Tuesday at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines (lineups scheduled to change):
SEMIFINALS
NO. 2 PELLA (10-0) VS. NO. 3 DUBUQUE WAHLERT (13-3)
Pella lineup — 1. Lucas Heap (Sr.), 2. Caleb Briggs (Jr.), 3. Jack Edwards (Sr.), 4. Vaughn Thompson (Sr.), 5. Jack Briggs (Fr.), 6. Geordie Laidlaw (Sr.)
Wahlert lineup — 1. Charlie Fair (Sr.), 2. Jack Freiburger (Jr.), 3. Ricky Walker (Sr.), 4. Roan Martineau (Fr.), 5. Sam Timp (Sr.), 6. Nolan Martineau (Jr.)
NO. 1 CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (14-1) VS. NO. 6 SPENCER (12-0)
Xavier lineup — 1. Brady Horstmann (Jr.), 2. Matthew Schmit (Sr.), 3. Declan Coe (Jr.), 4. Hugh Courter (Jr.), 5. Trenton Link (Jr.), 6. Ethan Shimak (Sr.)
Spencer lineup — 1. Charlie Steele (Jr.), 2. Sam Feldmann (Soph.), 3. Jackson Dewitt (Jr.), 4. Landon Ellis (Sr.), 5. Riley Dewitt (Soph.), 6. Owen Kierscht (Soph.)
Outlook — Wahlert has won state championships in 1989, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2016 and 2018 for 10 trophies in the school’s trophy case. The six straight titles from 04-09 is also a state record. Wahlert is making its 16th appearance at the state team tournament, tied for third in state history with Cedar Rapids Washington, but behind West Des Moines Valley (22 trips) and Fairfield Maharishi (21). The Golden Eagles have been on a remarkable run since 2004 and always seem to be at least in the hunt, and again can add to their haul after advancing to the semifinals with almost ease, notching 5-1 victories in both the substate final over Decorah and quarterfinals past Aplington-Parkersburg to reach Des Moines. Wahlert has benefited from a smooth mix of senior leaders and young upstarts, as Fair, Walker and Timp have held the leadership roles as seniors while Freiburger and Roan and Nolan Martineau have shined as underclassmen. The match against Pella should certainly test the Eagles, who have a chance to reach the final. If Wahlert makes the championship match — which is held later the same day — it would likely present the toughest test, and rematch, of the season. Defending 1A state champ Xavier has been a buzz saw this season and its only loss on the year is to 2A semifinalist Waukee. The Saints took care of the Eagles, 9-0, on April 27 in Cedar Rapids. Wahlert can only hope its greatly improved in that month-plus span if its going to unseat the Saints, who are looking to capture their third state crown.