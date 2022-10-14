Hurricanes Sabres Hockey

Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons (28) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Ondrej Kase battle for possession of the puck during an Oct. 4 preseason game. Girgensons, a former Dubuque Fighting Saints star, was named an alternate captain for the Sabres this season.

 Joshua Bessex/The Associated Press

Work hard throughout the week, and the habit comes naturally during games on the weekend.

The Dubuque Fighting Saints proved the point last weekend with a 6-4 victory over USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago following one of their best weeks of practice in the young season. And first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald witnessed a similar pattern this week heading into a 6 p.m. tilt at Des Moines on Saturday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.