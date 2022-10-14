Buffalo Sabres left wing Zemgus Girgensons (28) and Carolina Hurricanes right wing Ondrej Kase battle for possession of the puck during an Oct. 4 preseason game. Girgensons, a former Dubuque Fighting Saints star, was named an alternate captain for the Sabres this season.
Work hard throughout the week, and the habit comes naturally during games on the weekend.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints proved the point last weekend with a 6-4 victory over USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago following one of their best weeks of practice in the young season. And first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald witnessed a similar pattern this week heading into a 6 p.m. tilt at Des Moines on Saturday night.
“When your habits and your work ethic are good in practice, you don’t have to turn it on when the game starts because it comes naturally to you,” MacDonald said. “That’s an important part of the learning process, especially early in the year. We were detailed and dialed in when the puck dropped Friday night.
“This group works incredibly hard, and that’s a credit to the returning guys. Collectively, they said, ‘Hey, it wasn’t good enough, how last season ended.’ The leadership group, from Day 1, said we’re going to show up every day and work. And, if you’re not bought into working hard, it doesn’t matter what we’re trying to teach.”
The Saints will take a 2-2-0 record into Saturday night’s game, the first rematch of the season. Dubuque earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sept. 24 at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.
That game did not count in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings, but Saturday night will. The Buccaneers joined the Cowbell Cup competition this season, making it a four-way race between Iowa-based teams Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque and Waterloo.
MacDonald has seen plenty of growth since the last meeting with Des Moines.
“We gave them three freebies in the second period, but we’ve tightened things up quite a bit since then, and I’m sure they can say the same,” MacDonald said. “We’ve made huge strides in our special teams play, which is obviously a huge part of the game. Actually, we’ve been better in every aspect since then. We’re just trying to find a way to get a little bit better every week, so, in four or five months, we will have made a drastic improvement.”
And MacDonald has the right personnel to do it.
“It’s such a great group of guys,” he said. “Take the hockey part out of it, it’s just a really fun group to be around. And, obviously, we’re around each other a lot.”
The Saints commute daily to Madison for practice while Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes renovations. They will move back into their home rink shortly before the Nov. 4 home opener.
One Goal initiative launched — The Saints this week announced the One Goal Initiative, a partnership with Dubuque Screw Products to promote the growth of the game in the community. Dubuque Screw, which manufactures world-class precision tooling, will make a monetary donation to the Dubuque Youth Hockey Association in the name of One Goal for every goal the Saints score this season.
One Goal aims to introduce the Dubuque community to the game of hockey, introduce the sport to those who have not played and instruct current players on the skills of the sport.
Girgensons named alternate captain — The Buffalo Sabres this week named former Saints captain Zemgus Girgensons to its leadership group for the second straight season. He will serve as an alternate captain along with Rasmus Dahlin, while Kyle Okposo will wear the ‘C.’ Girgensons made his NHL debut in 2013-14 and has tallied 71 goals and 156 points in 545 career games.
Halliday named Big Ten 2nd star — The Big Ten Conference named Ohio State University freshman Stephen Halliday as its second star of the week after he tallied his first collegiate goal and three assists in the Buckeyes’ two-game sweep of Wisconsin. The forward from Glenwood, Md., set the USHL’s Tier I career scoring record while playing for Dubuque, and the Ottawa Senators selected him in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.
