Cascade played like Cascade again on Friday night.
Alyssa Lux hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and the Cougars knocked off Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked West Branch in overtime, 54-51, in Cascade, Iowa.
Ally Hoffman added 17 points for Cascade, which outscored the Bears, 8-5, in the extra period.
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46 (OT) — At Bellevue, Iowa: Teresa Paulsen scored a team-high 15 points, Audrey Wedeking added 12, and the Bellevue rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and win the battle of Comets.
Williamsburg 59, Dyersville Beckman 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Raiders surged past the Trailblazers in WaMaC Conference action.
Maquoketa Valley 49, Cedar Valley Christian 4 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats cruised to a 57-2 halftime lead in a rout of Cedar Valley Christian.
Southwestern 65, Iowa-Grant 37 — At Livingston, Wis.: Hannah Lacey scored 17 points, Mallory Kaiser added 14 and Alisa Ramaker had 10, and the Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall with a runaway victory over the Panthers (0-1) on Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 56, Williamsburg 38 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Mason White scored a game-high 19 points, Jake Hermsen added 11, and the Trailblazers used an early push to beat the Raiders.
Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Colby Sieverding went off for a game-high 31 points, Nicke Deppe added 10, and Bellevue rolled to its second consecutive victory.
West Branch 44, Cascade 28 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cooper Rausch led the Cougars with nine points in a loss to the Bears.
West Delaware 45, Benton Community 35 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks rolled to a home win over the Bobcats.
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Cardinals routed the Stormin’ Pointers in a WaMaC Conference game.
Maquoketa Valley 52, Cedar Valley Christian 24 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats cruised to a victory over Cedar Valley Christian behind a 19-1 second-quarter run.
Clayton Ridge 42, Postville 31 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles flew past Postville in an Upper Iowa Conference contest.
Potosi 62, Belmont 37 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 17 points, Levi Groom added 17 and Logan Uppena had 12, and the Chieftains cruised to a victory over the Braves, who got a game-high 19 points from Waylon Palzkill.
River Ridge 59, Shullsburg 47 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves eased to a Six Rivers West Conference victory over the Miners.
Benton 73, Highland 67 — At Benton, Wis.: Rex Blaine went for 26 points, Dom Cummins added 13, Chad Haffele had 12 and Nick Brant 11, and the Zephyrs held off the Cardinals.
Darlington 72, Boscobel 32 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds routed the Bulldogs in SWAL action.
Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 38 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored a game-high 25 points, Liam Stumpf added 18 and Leyton Bowers had 12, and the Pointers (2-0) cruised to a victory over the Panthers (0-2).
PREP WRESTLING
Vikings go 0-3 — At Oelwein, Iowa: Nathaniel Gaul won by fall in all three of his matches at 152 pounds and Dawson Bergan went 3-0 with two pins at 120,but Edgewood-Colesburg lost duals against Monticello (66-9), Starmont (54-30) and host Oelwein (66-18).