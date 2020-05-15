Braden Doyle looked no further than the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ locker room when contemplating his immediate developmental future.
Originally slated to enter Boston University as a freshman in the fall, the 5-foot-11, 164-pound defenseman from Lynnfield, Mass., changed course and will instead return to Dubuque for a second season.
“Look at the guys who could have gone into college last year but came back to Dubuque, how much they improved that second year and how much more prepared they’re going to be for college,” said Doyle, a sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings last summer. “Talking to them throughout the year, they all said the game is so much different the second year, and you have a whole different perspective on the game.
“Riese Gaber is a perfect example, with all he accomplished this year. It shows that this is a great path to take. It’s a path that turned out really well for them, and I figured it would work well for me, too.”
Gaber put off the University of North Dakota for an extra year and won the USHL’s player and forward of the year awards and set the franchise’s career goal scoring record. Dylan and Ty Jackson, Kaelan Taylor and Aidan Fulp also delayed college entry by a year and provided the backbone for a team that went 33-13-2 and finished second overall in the USHL.
Doyle recorded the sixth-most points by a Dubuque defenseman in a single season en route to third-team all-USHL accolades. He tallied seven goals, 32 points, 14 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating in 48 games. He also became the first Dubuque defenseman to record a hat trick in the Tier I era and won back-to-back USHL Defenseman of the Week honors in December.
“It goes without saying that it’s extremely exciting to have our top-scoring defenseman return for a second season,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “To have the chance to work with a player of his caliber for another season is going to keep me up at night … in a good way. He’ll keep me up at night out of excitement.”
The Saints can return as many as 11 players from this year’s team, and Doyle will be among the highest profiles in the group. That includes defensemen Michael Feenstra, Evan Stella and Ian Pierce.
“Going into last year, I thought I would come to Dubuque for one year and then go to BU. When the season ended, I thought I was ready to go to BU,” Doyle said. “But, thinking about our season getting cut short, I know I could have used the time we missed at the end to grow even more.
“This was a huge development year for me. With the coaches we have and Dubuque being the spot it is, it’s such a great option to go back and play another year and develop that much more. There’s no rush in my development.”