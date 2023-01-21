The Rams were battling the elements on Friday night.

A rare off night from leading scorer Sam McDonald, and a somewhat depleted roster with second leading scorer Josie Potts out with an injury, Senior overcame a sluggish first half and found its rhythm after the break to outlast rival Western Dubuque, 47-42, at Nora Gymnasium.

