Members of the Western Dubuque girls basketball team wear a shirt in honor of their classmate Elise Wischmeyer, 16, of Peosta, who passed away Tuesday after a three-year battle with brain cancer. The shirts were worn during the teams match up with Dubuque Senior High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
The Rams were battling the elements on Friday night.
A rare off night from leading scorer Sam McDonald, and a somewhat depleted roster with second leading scorer Josie Potts out with an injury, Senior overcame a sluggish first half and found its rhythm after the break to outlast rival Western Dubuque, 47-42, at Nora Gymnasium.
Usual reserves Adrianna Reimer, Myrissa McGrane and Mya Wedewer provided the Rams a huge boost on both ends of the court in increased roles.
McGrane stepped into the starting lineup on Friday in the absence of Potts.
“It felt good that Coach (Cassie Allee) put me in that position,” McGrane said. “I was nervous, but I just had to get rid of that and do whatever I could to help the team.”
Adrianna Reimer led a balanced attack for the Rams (7-8, 4-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) with nine points, while McDonald and Maya Watters netted eight apiece. Anna Kruse notched seven points and Wedewer six.
Brooklyn Firzlaff and Carson Koerperich had 10 points each pace Western Dubuque (2-13, 1-7 MVC). Karrington Asp scored all eight of her points in the first half, and Kaitlyn Thole chipped in seven.
Brooklyn Firzlaff’s 3-pointer, and two buckets from Asp shot the Bobcats to an 8-1 lead at 4:21 of the first. WD took advantage of a sluggish start for the Rams offensively, falling victim to two shot clock violations on their first two possessions.
But Senior, despite not finding much of a rhythm, kept hanging around.
“We really wanted this one,” McGrane said. “We fighting to get back to .500, and one of our starters was out, so we knew we just had to keep pushing it.”
Watters closed the opening frame with a buzzer-beating layup, and opened the second with another make from close range to get within 11-10.
A Firzlaff jumper and two free throws from Asp sparked another Bobcat 8-0 run to build a 19-10 advantage 4 minutes before the half. But the Rams answered with an 8-2 spurt of their own to trail by just three at the break.
That was really important,” McGrane added. “We thrive off that. “When we were able to find that burst of energy, that was just the spark our team needed.”
Indeed, it was.
McDonald’s first basket of the game pulled Senior even at 23-23 for the first time all night. Clutch 3-pointers from McGrane and Reimer gave the Rams their first lead, and it was one they wouldn’t relinquish.
“That was my first score of the night and it really drove my confidence up,” McGrane said. “Before that, we were fighting all game, but I think that really set the pace for the rest of the game and we were able to hang on.”
Senior charged to its largest lead, 39-30, on Watters’ two free throws, and the Bobcats struggled mightily in the final frame as they were held scoreless for the first 5 minutes in the fourth.
“We really wanted this one,” said McGrane. “We knew if we could win, we still have a chance for the city championship, and that’s big for us.”
