For nearly 100 seconds, the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ top line of Ryan St. Louis, Jake Sondreal and James Reeder won battle after battle along the wall deep in the Cedar Rapids zone.
The trio, along with defensemen Caelum Dick and Max Burkholder, simply wore down the RoughRiders’ most-explosive line during the sequence. Then, Sondreal broke free in the right faceoff circle, took a Reeder pass from the corner and snapped a shot that handcuffed goalie Sam Scopa and found its way inside the right goal post.
The lunch-pail goal at 4:35 of the third period gave the Saints their first lead in the home-and-home series, and the defense made it stick for a 3-2 victory Saturday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. It also ignited a crowd of 3,100 — the first sellout of the season.
“That shift was very dominant on our part, and we just did a great job of moving it around and creating space for each other,” Sondreal said of his sixth goal of the season. “We’ve been doing a lot of wall work in practice, and it definitely helped us a lot on that shift. It was a matter of getting the correct body position on them, separating yourself from them and the puck and moving your feet. I only shot it about 18 inches off the ice and it hit him, but eventually it went in.
“It’s an awesome feeling to beat them. Any win at this point in the season is huge.”
The Saints (20-14-3-1) broke a fifth-place tie with the RoughRiders (18-15-4-2) in the Eastern Conference. Dubuque also won five of the seven meetings in the season series and gained separation in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings at 10-4-0 for 20 points – six clear of Cedar Rapids at 6-4-2 for 14 points.
The RoughRiders, who beat the Saints by a 5-2 margin Friday night in Cedar Rapids, opened the scoring 17 seconds into the second period. Saints goalie Marcus Brannman stopped Ryan Walsh’s backhanded shot, but Zaccharya Wisdom batted the rebound out of the air and into the net for his 24th goal of the season.
But Shawn O’Donnell responded with the Saints’ seventh shorthanded goal of the season at the 5:49 mark. Brannman made a save, and O’Donnell chipped the puck behind defenseman Eric Pohlkamp for a breakaway attempt. His shot along the ice beat Scopa inside the left post with just three seconds remaining in the penalty kill.
“I don’t think we were out of it at any point tonight,” said O’Donnell, who scored for the second straight game and raised his season total to three. “We kind of controlled the pace of play, even though they got the first one. I’ve gotten of opportunities like that this season, so it was nice to finally bury one.
“There’s kind of a love-hate relationship with Cedar Rapids. It brings out the best and worst in both guys, but I think it’s hockey at its truest form. It’s fun out there. You have to keep your head up, but it’s still fun hockey.”
Cedar Rapids pulled ahead, 2-1, at the 9:08 mark of the second period. Walsh took a Dylan Hryckowian pass in the left faceoff circle and wired a shot through traffic and past Brannman for his 16th goal of the season.
But Mikey Burchill answered at 13:59 with his 10th goal of the season. Captain Riley Stuart intercepted a clearing attempt and moved the puck to the right point for Max Burkholder, who quickly gave it back. Stuart snapped a perfect cross-ice pass to Burchill in the left circle, and Burchill snapped a shot between Scopa’s legs while he moved side-to-side in his crease.
“What a great pass by Riley,” Burchill said. “I don’t know if anybody else knew I was on the ice yet, but he found me in a nice spot and I was able to finish it. It felt so good, because it gave us so much momentum on the bench after being down.
“We don’t like Cedar Rapids too much, and they don’t like us. But it’s a good rivalry, and this game was awesome. Doing it in front of a sold-out crowd, there’s nothing better. The place was buzzing, everyone was in their feet, it was awesome.”
The Saints finished with a 25-22 advantage in shots, and both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play after taking seven penalties for 25 minutes each.
Just minutes after Sondreal’s game-winner, Dubuque’s Cole Helm delivered a big hit on Andy Moore, and Dominic Elliott challenged him to a fight. Helm, in his second fight in as many nights, caught Elliott in the mouth before Elliott tackled him to the ice.
“We talk a lot about being connected – communicating on the ice, supporting pucks, playing together and moving to space,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “You could see that from the first shift tonight. We were connected and ready to play tonight. (Friday) night, we were a little disconnected, but it was one of those nights.
“Our response was awesome. The game winning goal … that was sweet to watch. Credit to the guys, they did a great job tonight.”
Cowbell Cup standings Dubuque.....................10-4-0, 18 points Cedar Rapids...............6-4-2, 14 points Waterloo.......................6-6-0, 12 points Des Moines....................2-5-3, 7 points
