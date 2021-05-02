Here is a capsule look at the Prairie League teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish:
FARLEY
Managers: Paul Scherrman, Mike Scherrman
2020 record: 40-11, 11-3 EIHL, 11-0 Prairie League
2020 highlights: Bellevue tournament champions; runner-up at Farley and Holy Cross; EIHL champions, Prairie League champions.
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Max Pins, Tony Anstoetter, Robbie Anstoetter, Craig Kerper, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Hunter Westhoff, Aaron Wulfekuhle, Sawyer Nauman, Parker Ridge, Derek Hardin, Alex Vaassen, Kannon Coakley, Griffin Pschigoda, Brian Miller, Jack Clemens, Jake Hilmer, Nick Bryant, Jayden Siegert, and Dan Kramer.
Key departures: Jason Willers, Dylan Gotto, Matt Scherrman, Calvin Harris.
Promising newcomers: Zach Wesolowski, Jacob Murray, Justin McIntosh.
PEOSTA
Managers: Nate Ramler and Ryan Lehmann
2020 record: 28-10 overall, 9-2 Prairie
2020 highlights: Peosta tournament champions; third place at Bellevue, Worthington, Dyersville and Holy Cross; Prairie League runner-up.
Key returning players: Connor Grant, Gregory Bennett, Nate Ramler, Ryan Lehmann, Brandon Lehmann, Nolan Baumhover, Quinn Baumhover, Charlie Beckman, Matt Hirsch, Max Steffen, Bryn Vantiger, Tucker Nauman.
Key departures: Juan Munoz, Kyle Lehmann, Sam Link, Trey Leonard, Bryce McAndrew (Prairie League).
Promising newcomers: Payton Quagliano, Hunter Quagliano, Luke Kuennen, Brady Schiesl, Nick Tuttle, Don Roethler, Matt Schemmel (EIHL).
BELLEVUE
Managers: Issac Sturm, Chase Kueter
2020 record: 16-13 overall, 9-2 Prairie
2020 highlights: Peosta tournament runner-up.
Key returning players: Andrew Swartz and Luke Carroll will be the key returners, but nearly the whole roster is expected to be back.
Promising newcomer: Tyler Carlson.
BERNARD
Manager: Eric DeSousa
2020 record: 13-16 overall, 7-4 Prairie
2020 highlights: Second place at the Rickardsville, Placid and Prairie League tournaments.
Key returning players: Trace Hoffman, Reis Rausch, Riley Reed, Reid Rausch, Derek Koppes, Gannon O’Brien, Kurt Trumm.
Promising newcomers: Ted Weber, Noah Susong.
ZWINGLE
Manager: B.J. Althoff
2020 record: 19-17 overall, 6-5 Prairie
2020 highlights: Second place at Bellevue, Worthington, Zwinglefest and Bernard tournaments; fourth place at Dyersville and Holy Cross.
Key returning players: Isaac Evans, Craig Lyons, Travis Lyons, Lance Richardson, David Janes, Maguire Fitzgerald, Max Hansen, Andy Wurster, Cade Reisner, Jeremy Klingamen, Jake Schmidt.
Key departures: Trey Hunt, Brett Kelting.
Promising newcomers: Brady Hoffman, Collin Arndt.
BALLTOWN
Manager: Joe Sigwarth
2020 record: 11-13 overall, 6-5 Prairie
Key returning players: Kyle Behnke, Luke Pothoff, Jimmy McDermott, Jack Jaeger, Charlie Jaeger, Connor Crabill, Owen Funke, Mike Jones, Ethan James, Tommy Specht, Josh Smith.
Key departures: Brady Breitbach, Alex DuPont.
Promising newcomers: Zach Sabers, Jake Brosius, Saiga Sato, Gavin Kramer, Kobe Meyer, Luke Sigwarth, Colton McIlrath, Jonah Markham, Will Sullivan, Justin Potts, Gage Bishop, Buzz Krug.
DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS
Manager: Mike Canevello
2020 record: 11-22 overall, 5-9 EIHL, 6-5 Prairie
Key returning players: Mike Coughlin, Alex Savary, Cody Beck, Dakota Church, Luke Fennelly, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter, Hunter Fallon, Curtis Lilienthal, Kellen Strohmeyer.
Key departures: Cole Thompson, Will Courtney, Joe Egan, Bill Luzzo, Cody Blackburn.
Promising newcomers: Spencer Radabaugh, Danny Rodgers, Jason Trbovic, George Sherlock, Michael Garrett, Logan Runde.
EPWORTH
Manager: Tyler Hoerner
2020 record: 12-18 overall, 4-7 Prairie
2020 highlights: Cascade tournament champions; fourth place at Bellevue and Zwinglefest.
Key returning players: Brett Featherston, Gavin Nadermann, Ben Weber, Bryce Hoerner, Ryan Hoerner, Cody Kramer, David Fitzgerald, Taylor Gilson, Dylan Kramer, Mitch Kramer, Mitch Gansen, Chris Gansen, Mike Brown, Dylan Pardo, Casey Perrenoud, Cole Perrenoud, Ben Bryant, Carter Kluesner, Shane Bietzel, Grant Kramer, Pat O’Brien, Dakota Kramer, Dylan Gansen, Austin Hosch, Ryne Gruenwald, Lucas Bixby.
Key departures: Cory Davidson, Jamie Ballesteros.
Promising newcomers: Derek Hoerner, Colin McDermott.
EAST DUBUQUE
Manager: Brandon Tashner
Player/managers: Ben Kettering and Nicholas Kluesner
2020 record: 4-10 overall, 3-8 Prairie
2020 highlights: As an expansion team last summer, earned first win at Placid and first tournament at Peosta.
Key returning players: Ben Kettering, Nicholas Kluesner, Hunter Sherman, Layne Boyer, Allan Nauman, Jacob Powers, Cory Kramer, Zachary Schulting, Tyler Hilby and Jarod Underwood.
Key departures: Ben Sullivan, Ethan Orcutt, Micah Knauer.
Promising newcomers: Tyler Knight, Hunter Martindale, Dylan Lange, Alex Lange.
DUBUQUE PACKERS
Manager: Michael Blake
2020 record: 10-10, 3-8 Prairie
2020 highlights: Holy Cross tournament champion.
Key returning players: Mike Zelinskas, Tucker Mai, Matt Parker, Brandt Culbertson, Johnny Blake, Christian Castro, Austin Bradley, Austin Clemens, Chris Tomkins, Cody Roush.
Key departure: Joel Avina.
Promising newcomer: Christian Rosati.
PLACID/PLEASANT GROVE
Manager: J.J. Connolly
2020 record: 3-20 overall, 1-10 Prairie
2020 highlights: Third place in Pleasant Grove tournament.
Key returning players: Matt Schemmel, John Gadient, Matt Maiers, Damon Jaeger, Nick Elsinger, Marshall McCarty.
Key departures: Noah Mausser, Neil Lange, Brady Heuer.
Promising newcomers: Bryce McAndrew, Mitchell Heuer, Zack Butcher.
HOLY CROSS
Manager: Tyler Ernzen
2020 record: 1-18 overall, 1-10 Prairie
Key returning players: Andy Ross, Marquis Dew, Zach Vickman, Lucas Lindowsky, Matt Potthoff, Zachary Prier, Brady Templeton, Connor Meyers, Max Miles, Jay Hollenback, Bradyn Delaney, Ryan Klosterman, Colton McIlrathe, Caleb Klein, Chad Welsh, Travis Kirby, Isaac Then, Logan Zarra.
Promising newcomers: Sam Noel, Brandon Birch, Brandon Hogan, Jake Blunt.