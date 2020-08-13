Dubuque Hempstead has a very specific goal in mind for this season.
And, the Mustangs are following every protocol necessary during the first week of practice to make sure they have a chance to see it through on Halloween.
The Hempstead boys cross country team is ranked No. 1 in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Class 4A preseason poll, released on Wednesday. It’s not unfamiliar territory for Hempstead, which topped the rankings most of last season before placing third at the state meet.
“We’re excited. It’s always fun to see the team at the top of the rankings,” said Mustangs coach Mark Ressler, who led the program to state as a team for the seventh straight season last fall. “However, we have a team philosophy where we talk about the rankings when they creep up, but really the only rankings that matter are the ones at the end of the season. We take it with a grain of salt and don’t let it get to our heads.”
The Mustangs were far from the only local team to make the IATC rankings. For the boys, Dubuque Wahlert checked in fourth in 3A, while Maquoketa Valley was fifth in 1A — where Bellevue was also listed as a team to watch.
For the girls, all four city teams from the Mississippi Valley Conference earned preseason recognition, with Dubuque Senior seventh, Western Dubuque eighth and Hempstead 14th in 4A. The Rams were state runners-up last fall, with Hempstead taking seventh and WD in 12th.
Wahlert checks in third in 3A, coming off a third-place finish at state last season and two years removed from a state championship.
After taking third last fall at state and finishing one agonizing point shy of a state title in 2018 as runner-up, the Hempstead boys have championship aspirations when the state meet rolls around on Saturday, Oct. 31. This group has seen enough tricks and is ready for the sweetest of treats for what they’re hoping to be the best Halloween yet.
“We’re returning about all of our runners from last year, so we have a real strong squad,” said Hempstead senior Ryan Winger, who placed sixth last year as a junior in 15:48 and is the top returning state finisher in the 4A field. “The past couple of years, we really set out to get on the deck (where awards are presented at Lake Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge), but this year our goal is definitely to win a state championship. We know it’s possible for our team and a good goal for us.
“I’m just trying to keep in mind as one of the top runners back, there’s a lot of guys gunning for me,” Winger added. “They want my spot and I have to do the little things that count at the end of the season. There’s a lot of ways to get distracted these days, but I just have to stay focused.”
Behind Winger is an experienced crop of talent that includes fellow seniors Owen Maloney (eighth last year in 15:53) and Mason Suarez (11th in 16:00), along with juniors Marcus Leitzen (31st in 16:24), Brady Blean and Derek Leicht.
“We know we’ve got three really good front runners there, and great depth behind them,” Ressler said. “It’s a great ranking and the guys know that some success can still defeat you if you get complacent. We talk about humility and don’t put too much value on it. It’s fun and we’re proud of it, but we’re more focused on the habits that bring us daily success.”
In preparation of reaching their goal, the Mustangs opened practice this week in a different light amidst the coronavirus pandemic. New protocols are in place that feature everyone wearing masks throughout most of practice, training groups being split up and forbidden to cross over or so much as stretch together, and the runners have staggered starts in their workouts. Their first meet is scheduled for Aug. 25.
“It looks very different, but a healthier athlete is important,” Ressler said. “There’s no more team breakdowns, handshakes, fist bumps, none of that. It’s just those simple things that the guys have to get used to, but they’ve bought in. These guys are really good about wanting a season and keeping everyone healthy. We know we have a good team and want to have a season and reach for that goal of a state championship. We’re committed to keeping everyone healthy.”
While the new-look practices are taking some getting used to, the top-ranked Mustangs are determined not to get deterred from their end goal.
“It’s a lot to take on,” Winger said. “It’s definitely necessary to keep everyone safe. The biggest thing is we just want to have a season. We want to get to that state meet and we want a chance at our end goal. So, we’re going to do whatever it takes to practice and keep everyone safe.”