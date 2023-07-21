IOWA CITY — Caleb Klein experienced a little déjà vu when going through a scouting report for tonight’s Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship game.
Top-seeded and defending state champion Western Dubuque (35-9) meets second-seeded North Polk (29-5) at 5 p.m. on the turf at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. The Bobcats captured the first state championship in program history last summer with a 7-1 victory over perennial powerhouse Davenport Assumption.
“In my opinion, North Polk is a lot like Assumption was last year,” said Klein, a senior centerfielder hitting .419 this season. “From what I’ve seen, they have three great arms — three potential No. 1s who all can get the job done — and they play good defense behind their pitchers. Statistically, they hold a lot of teams to just a few earned runs. They have really good numbers all the way around and can swing the bat pretty well.
“The fact that we beat Assumption last year gives us a lot of confidence going into (tonight). We have nothing to lose, and we’ll put it all on the line. We’re playing a lot looser and a lot better lately. We’ve been No. 1 all year for a good reason, and we’re trying to prove that.”
The game figures to be a contrast in styles, at least on paper. Western Dubuque leads all of Class 3A with 372 runs scored and 410 hits and ranks second with a .344 team batting average, while North Polk leads the class with a 1.50 ERA, 315 strikeouts and a .169 opponents’ batting average.
Both teams enter the championship game with their ace pitcher available after limiting pitch counts in Monday’s quarterfinal round.
North Polk’s Reece Wrage, who throws a fastball in the upper 80s, owns a 10-0 record, 0.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings of work. Hunter Cook is 7-2 with a 1.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings, and Nick Cox is 5-1 with a 1.67 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings to give North Polk coach Wyatt Zoske plenty of options out of the bullpen.
“Reece is our best, record-wise, but we have a couple of other guys we’re comfortable with, too,” Zoske said Wednesday after an 8-0 semifinal win over Carlisle. “We know we’re going to be facing a big, athletic team with big-time athletes. We’ll take a look at them (Thursday) and see if we can see something, but the main thing is taking care of what we do well ourselves. We’ll control what we can control, show up Friday and do our best.”
North Polk reached the championship game for the first time since 2014, when it beat Dyersville Beckman, 2-0, for the Class 2A title after losing to the Trailblazers in the 2012 and 2013 championship games. The school moved to Class 3A in 2016.
“Against them, you have to be able to field bunts because they like to manufacture runs any way they can, and you have to play clean because they put the ball in play,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “And another challenge is scoring. We’re going to have to try to take away the strikeout from them and put pressure on their defense by putting the ball in play.”
Western Dubuque will counter on the mound with Isaac Then, who has gone 7-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 74 strikeouts, also in 58 1/3 innings. His lone losses have come against traditional Class 4A powerhouses Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie. Then earned the victory against Assumption in the title game last summer.
“Early in the season, Isaac wasn’t at his best and we weren’t playing very well behind him, so his numbers are a little misleading,” Bryant said. “But, his last five starts, he’s been really good.”
Then blanked Harlan, 10-0, in five innings in the quarterfinals on Monday. He struck out seven and scattered three hits with only three runners reaching scoring position and none after the second inning.
On Wednesday, the Bobcats erased a three-run deficit to beat Mississippi Valley Conference rival Dubuque Wahlert, 7-4, in the semifinals. Western Dubuque scored at least one run in the third through sixth innings to win the rubber match in the season series.
“The adversity we faced in that game is going to help us a lot,” said third baseman Tanner Anderson, whose RBI groundout in the fourth tied the score, 3-3. “It shows that we can come back with our hitting and by playing good defense. And we know our pitchers are going to be lock-down on the mound when we need them to be.
“Coach Bryant kind of pulled us off to the side and told us to keep our heads up after they scored those first three runs. We still had a lot of energy in the dugout and we were still really supportive of our teammates. It was a matter of stringing some quality at-bats together to score some runs.”
The Bobcats will also benefit from experience on the championship-game stage. Jake Goodman, Klein, Brett Harris, Then and Connor Maiers all played in last season’s title game.
“A lot of our guys understand what it takes to win it and how well you have to play, especially against a really good team,” Klein said. “We’re going to see a lot of the same kind of pitching, if not better. But, we tend to do really well against good pitching as it is. It should be a great game.”