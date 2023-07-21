07172023-wdvsharlanbaseball3-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Tanner Anderson fields a ground ball during an Iowa Class 3A state quaterfinal against Harlan on Monday in Iowa City. The Bobcats will play North Polk at 5 p.m. tonight for the state championship.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

IOWA CITY — Caleb Klein experienced a little déjà vu when going through a scouting report for tonight’s Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship game.

Top-seeded and defending state champion Western Dubuque (35-9) meets second-seeded North Polk (29-5) at 5 p.m. on the turf at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. The Bobcats captured the first state championship in program history last summer with a 7-1 victory over perennial powerhouse Davenport Assumption.

