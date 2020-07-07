Bailey Welu was the only person at the field who didn’t know what had happened.
She soon found out as she took a leisurely jog around the bases.
Welu provided the biggest highlight for the Dubuque Wahlert softball team on Monday, blasting a no-doubt home run in the first game of a doubleheader against Iowa City West. Unfortunately for the Golden Eagles, West had an answer for every rally and swept the twinbill, 11-4 and 13-6, at Wahlert High School.
Welu’s three-run homer, her first career varsity big fly, cut West’s lead to 4-3 in the top of the second inning of the second game.
“When I first hit it, I was like ‘crap, I popped up,” Welu said. “I was like, ‘Great, I thought I hit the sweet spot, but I guess I didn’t.’ But then I looked up and everyone was cheering. What for? I hit it out, apparently.”
Welu, the Golden Eagles’ No. 9 batter for the game, made the Women of Troy pay for a two-out error, blasting the pitch from West pitcher Kiahna Hill onto the roof of the first-base dugout on the baseball field beyond the fence in left field.
It was a no-doubter — to everyone except Welu, apparently.
“The minute that bat touched the ball I knew it was gone,” said Wahlert third baseman Izzy Pfeiffer, who went 4-for-4 in the second game. “I’m so proud of her. She really deserved that.”
West used small ball to plate a run in the first inning, then loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the second and brought home all three runners for a 4-0 lead.
The Women of Troy allowed the Eagles to sneak back into the game a short time later.
Natalie Kelzer singled to left with one out in the bottom of the second, then moved to second as Game 1 pitcher Kathryn Nedder reached on a two-out fielding error. Welu followed with the home run.
“She’s a young girl who works hard,” Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said of Welu. “Goes all out, swings hard when she’s up in the box, and she’ll do everything she can to support the team when she’s on the field.”
But that was as close as Wahlert could get in the opener. West scored two more runs in the fourth inning, then put the game away with a five-run seventh.
Lily Roth went 2-for-4 and drove in a run on a fifth-inning single for the Eagles. Welu was 2-for-3.
The second game followed a similar script.
West struck for an early run again, then tacked on four more in the second before the Eagles began to rally back.
Kelzer and Ellie Timmerman singled to open the inning, and Maria Roth’s one-out single brought home the first run. Tierani Teslow’s two-run single brought Wahlert back within 5-3.
West added two more runs in the fourth before Wahlert’s Pfeiffer singled home a run in the bottom half.
“I really wish we could have strung more hits together,” Pfeiffer said. “Unfortunately we left a lot of runners on bases.”
Wahlert totaled 22 hits in the doubleheader and scored 10 runs, but stranded a combined 20 runners on base.
“We’re starting to hit the ball, we just have to connect the hits together,” Cullen said.
The Eagles opened the fifth inning with three consecutive bunt singles. The third, from Abigail Wallace, allowed Kelzer to score and cut the deficit to two. Wahlert eventually moved the tying run into scoring position with two outs, but Burbidge struck Welu out to escape with the lead intact.
West once again answered with a big rally of its own, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the top of the sixth.
Pfeiffer singled and scored on Lily Roth’s double in the home half of the sixth. The game was called due to darkness prior to the start of the seventh inning.
“Izzy is a girl that’s going to swing the bat hard,” Cullen said. “She’s been playing great defense and she’s a spark on the team.”