Current Dubuque Fighting Saints, along with Saints alumni, pose in front of the Saints bench after their game Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The team celebrated its second annual Saint 4 Life Weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Landon Wilson noticed a gentleman giving him the once-over as he registered for the second annual Saint 4 Life Weekend and wondered if he’d done something wrong.
The gentleman, who turned out to be Bobby Mainhardt, had a reputation for being quite the character in Dubuque Fighting Saints’ dressing room on their run to the 1993 USA Hockey national championship. And, he took advantage of a different look — a bushy beard, shaved head and a little wider waistline — to mess with his old teammate.
As it turns out, some things never change, even decades later.
“I had no idea who he was until he introduced himself, and then it was like we’d just gotten off the bus together 30 years ago,” said Wilson, a central figure in the 1993 team who went on to play in the National Hockey League, retired in 2009-10 and now resides in suburban Dallas. “We definitely had a good laugh about it.
“That was such a memorable time in my life, and that group was as close as any team I was a part of throughout my playing career. But, when you go your separate ways and everyone goes on to new journeys in life, you kind of lose touch over the years. We all feel very fortunate that we can get together and reminisce this weekend. And most of the time, we’re not even talking about the hockey part of it; its more about life and catching up about our families and our professional careers.”
More than 60 alumni across four decades registered for the Saint 4 Life Weekend, which honored the 40th anniversary of the 1982-83 national championship team, the 30th anniversary of the 1992-93 team and the 10th anniversary of the 2012-13 national champs.
Roughly a dozen members of the 1982-83 team returned, and all but three of the 1992-93 squad made the trip. Many of the 2012-13 members remain active in the sport.
Katharine Brown and Bill Snook, central figures in the Saint 4 Life Foundation, coordinated the weekend and built on the positive response they received from last season’s inaugural event.
“It’s hard to believe these 40 years have gone by so fast, and some of these guys I haven’t seen since we were playing here in Dubuque,” said Gary Suter, a member of the 1982-83 squad who played more than 1,000 games in the NHL between 1985 and 2002. “A bunch of the guys got a little movement going to come back for this, so I figured ‘Why not?’ You need the name tags to recognize everybody, but it’s been a lot of fun.
“When you’re 17 or 18 years old, you don’t necessarily realize the opportunity you’re getting. You’re a little immature at that age. But a year down here was perfect for me. I went from getting an invitation to walk-on at Wisconsin to having a full scholarship. It was a phenomenal experience and a great opportunity to bridge high school hockey to college.”
Suter said he avoids the back-and-forth banter between the 1980-81 and 1982-83 championships teams who always argue which team would have won a head-to-head confrontation. Even legendary coach Jack Barzee brushes off the debate.
“They like to chirp a lot, but we don’t really care,” Suter said. “We had a phenomenal team here in 1982-83, and several of our guys went on to great careers in college and pro hockey.”
Few players understand the history of Dubuque hockey better than Brian Hill, who had season tickets near the Saints locker room entrance at Five Flags Center from Day 1 of the franchise. He played the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons for the Saints before skating for Minnesota State-Mankato and Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
“It was disappointing to lose our USHL team for a bit,” Hill said of a period between 2001 and 2010. “But they’ve been back bigger and better than they were, and the organization is really healthy. The new arena took Dubuque to a whole new level, and the parents always talk about how the organization is second to none in how they treat the players.
“I’m proud to be a part of it. And, like a lot of the alumni, I’m really grateful to Katharine and Bill and all the volunteers for doing so much work to make this weekend possible. No other team in Junior hockey does something like this, which tells you a lot about the organization. They couldn’t have done it any better.”
During the fall of 2021, the organization established its Saint 4 Life Foundation, which promotes amateur hockey in Dubuque by building a vibrant alumni network to partner with the community to focus on education, mentoring and community events.
“We’re all very fortunate to have been a part of this organization,” Wilson said. “It’s an honor, and we’d love to help in any way we can.”
The Saints’ game with Team USA ended after the TH went to press.
