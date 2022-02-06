Like they have so many times before, Keith Johnson and Jordan Lake nearly willed their team to victory.
However, as Clarke recognized its departing athletes on senior day at the Kehl Center on Saturday, the Pride’s comeback effort fell just short, falling to Park University, 76-67.
It was fitting that the two impactful seniors led the team in scoring on a day celebrating their careers. Lake, a Western Dubuque grad, netted 21 points, while Johnson, a Dubuque Hempstead product, scored 15.
The Pride trailed by 14 points in the first half before cutting the deficit to two with 7:16 to play, but could get no closer. It was another crushing defeat for Clarke in a season that has been packed with close losses.
The pair joined fellow seniors Xavier Johnson and Gabe Shields in a ceremony before the game as the quartet was acknowledged for being core pieces in the transformation of the Clarke program.
“They came in as freshman when we really weren’t very good,” Clarke coach Jim Blaine said. “In the Heart (of America Conference), we had been 15-30, so they came to a program where it was like, where’s the hope? That first year they got us to fourth place and then the top 20 in the country and then we were relevant.”
The four seniors were also part of the 2020 team that qualified for the NAIA national tournament for the first time in program history, but saw COVID-19 cancel the postseason just days before their opening-round game.
With his 15-point effort Saturday, Keith Johnson now has 1,614 for his career and ranks third all-time in Clarke history. He needs 126 more points with at least five games remaining on the schedule to move into second place. He was voted an All-American after his sophomore season and has been named to the all-conference team three times.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience,” Keith Johnson said. “Coach Blaine and the staff, all my teammates, they’ve had my back since Day 1. I knew as soon as I came here this was the place for me and this was my home for the next four years. Being here has taught me more than a lifetime’s worth of information and I’ve made more than a lifetime’s worth of friendships and relationships.”
Lake became Clarke’s all-time leader in assists after dishing out number 390 earlier this season. With five more on Saturday, the Peosta, Iowa native needs just 13 more to break the single-season record. He also ranks second all-time in free throws made and was voted all-conference after his junior season.
“I just wanted to play at the end of the day, that’s why I came here,” Lake said. “But meeting Coach Blaine and really buying in and helping change that culture … I hope the program keeps growing at the end of the day. Keith and I were just little guys and didn’t know anything as freshman, but here we are and it feels good to be part of that change.”
Added Blaine about his seniors: “Those guys are pretty special dudes. They believed in us, and with that, believed in me. I hope we paid off for them.”