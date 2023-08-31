IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean needed just one full season to etch his name into the University of Iowa football record book.
The Hawkeyes are hoping their standout defensive back has another big season to lead a defense expected to again be among the best in the nation.
DeJean, a 6-foot-1, 207-pound junior from Odebolt, Iowa, enters the season as a preseason second-team All-American selection and a preseason first-team all-Big Ten pick after returning a program-record three interceptions for touchdowns last year.
His three pick-sixes also tied the program’s career record.
He has been named a top-50 player by ESPN for the 2023 season and is on watch lists for the Nagurski, Bednarik, Thorpe and Hornung trophies.
But, he still can’t bring himself to brag about himself.
“I don’t know if I can do that,” he said with a laugh at the team’s annual media day earlier this month. “I mean, I think it’s really all-around. On our defense, you can’t really do things on your own. It really works together. So the defensive line does their job, it makes it easier for the linebackers; the linebackers do their job, it makes it easier for the defensive backs. So I think it’s really an all-around effort. We’ve got a pretty experienced defensive line, so that will help us out a lot.
“We’ve got to fill some spots in that linebacker (group), but we’ve got Jay (Higgins), who’s been here for a while, and he’s helping those new guys learn the defense and learn everything about our defense. We’ve got guys on the back end that have been here for a while, so I think the defense as a whole just really runs really well together.”
Pretty modest for a guy who played a key role in that defensive success.
DeJean finished last season with five interceptions and 75 tackles. He was the Music City Bowl most valuable player and earned first-team all-Big Ten honors from the media. He also broke up 13 passes, added three tackles for loss and averaged 16.5 yards on 10 punt returns.
The Hawkeyes defense ranked second in both scoring defense (13.3 points) and total defense (270.8 yards) and was 14th with 15 interceptions.
“It seems like the standard just keeps getting higher and higher, and that’s the way we like it. We want to have that highest standard,” DeJean said. “It goes back to Coach (Phil) Parker and the way he coaches our defense. He’s very intense, so whenever we’re on the practice field he expects perfection. Same way in the games. That’s what we strive for and we know that perfection is something that is almost impossible to achieve, but it’s always good to strive for that, and I think that’s what makes us as good as we’ve been.”
DeJean recorded perhaps the best game of his career in a 24-10 victory over Wisconsin.
He totaled 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, and one tackle for loss as the Hawkeyes held the run-heavy Badgers offense to rush for just 51 yards. He also picked off his fourth pass of the season, returning it 32 yards for his second return TD, and had four punt returns for 81 yards, including a 41-yard burst to set up the Hawkeyes’ final touchdown of the game.
Games like that put players on the radar, and DeJean could greatly improve his draft stock with another season like last.
Parker, the team’s longtime defensive coordinator, was asked how long DeJean would remain with the program.
He replied with a joke.
“I think he’ll be here for the first game. And he’ll probably make the bowl game,” he said with a smile before turning serious. “He’s a guy that is very talented. The one thing about him, he’s a very level-headed kid. I think he just wants to enjoy the season here, the opportunity that he has here. And I think all those decisions can be made way later in the road. And I think the more he focuses on what he can do here, that’s going to be beneficial for whatever he does in January. But I see no distractions, no anything about the way he’s practiced, the way he goes about his business, the way he prepares.
“He doesn’t have to make a decision until he has to make a decision. Do I want him to play here? Yeah. I think he’s happy playing at this level and he’s having fun. Sometimes kids grow too fast. There’s only so many years you have, so many summers you have, and sometimes you don’t want to rush your life. I think he’s enjoying this and those decisions are made later. Who knows what they will be, but he will do what is best for him.”
DeJean said he hasn’t yet thought about leaving for the NFL, but the next level likely will come calling for him at some point.
“I’m only a junior right now, but I think that stuff will take care of itself when the time comes,” he said. “I’ve got to focus on right now and what I can do to help this team win on Saturdays.”