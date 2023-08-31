Preseason All-America Football
Buy Now

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) earned a spot on The Associated Press’ preseason second-team all-American squad earlier this month.

 Noah K. Murray

IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean needed just one full season to etch his name into the University of Iowa football record book.

The Hawkeyes are hoping their standout defensive back has another big season to lead a defense expected to again be among the best in the nation.

Recommended for you

Tags