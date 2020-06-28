When lightning put a pause on Maquoketa’s doubleheader nightcap against Mount Vernon on Friday night, all Cardinals baseball coach Ray Cavanagh could do was laugh.
It was happening again: Tied 5-5 with one out in the final inning vs. the Mustangs, Maquoketa was about to add one more wild entry to its season so far — this time by overcoming a weather delay in a pivotal inning.
Sure enough, when play resumed 45 minutes later, Kannon Coakley ripped a one-out double on the second pitch he saw, Kole Harmon laced a single up the middle in the following at-bat to score him and the Cardinals had — once again — walked-off their opponent with a late-inning rally.
It’s why, around town, Maquoketa’s baseball team has earned the nickname “The Cardiac Kids” this year.
“I literally said it before the game,” said Cavanagh, in his sixth year leading the program. “It’s a fitting name.”
Nobody paid much mind when Maquoketa limped out to an 0-3 start to the year. Since then, over the last 10 days in this pandemic-shortened season, the Cardinals are as hot as teams get in Iowa and they’ve been winning in ways that gets their fans’ hearts racing.
Maquoketa is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak that started with a 6-5, 4-3 sweep of Williamsburg on June 18. Six of those wins (including both victories over Mount Vernon) were one-run games. Four of the wins were in walk-off fashion, and in most of those cases, the Cardinals had to climb out of some pretty deep holes.
All of it has made for one pulse-pounding stretch, though Cavanagh would like it if these games didn’t always come down to the wire.
“We go to these last at-bats and its different guys,” Cavanagh said. “It’s not always Kole Harmon or Kannon Coakley in the last at-bat. It’s been different guys all year and that’s the fun part of it, getting everybody involved.”
The beauty of this streak is the Cardinals (7-3) have been getting it done a number of different ways with a number of different faces stepping up. Their first win came after a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to take down Williamsburg. When Vinton-Shellsburg led their June 25 opener, 6-2 after four innings, Maquoketa scored six runs over the final three innings for an 8-7 win, then completed the sweep with four runs over the last three frames of the nightcap, 6-5.
On Friday night, the Cardinals trailed, 3-2, in the Mount Vernon opener before Kasey Coakley stole home to tie the game in the fifth, and Payton Mangler scored from first base on a throwing error one inning later to take the lead. Kannon Coakley then got a three-out save in the top half of the seventh despite inheriting a runner in scoring position with no outs.
Maquoketa’s streak in Friday’s nightcap looked doomed when the Mustangs scored four runs in the fifth for a 4-1 lead. The Cardinals responded by plating four of their own in the bottom half, then after letting Mount Vernon back in with a run in the seventh, walked the Mustangs off in the last at-bat instead.
“Team effort. Everyone’s pitching in and doing the best they can,” said Harmon, a senior averaging .385 with 10 RBIs to lead Maquoketa. “We all got to do our parts. At the end of the day, it comes down to pitching, hitting, fielding, how we talk in the dugouts to each other. Staying upbeat and not getting mad when we strike out or mess up.
“Makes it exciting”
These last seven games have slingshot the Cardinals upwards in the WaMaC East standings, where they trail only 9-1 Central DeWitt in the early going. Maquoketa ranks second to the Sabers in batting average (.306), stolen bases (28), hits (67) and total bases (92) and is behind only Dyersville Beckman with 59 assists thus far.
Even before the opening pitch, there was going to be nothing normal about the 2020 baseball season. Maquoketa hopes to jam in another 13 games between now and July 13 before the postseason begins, and even by then Cavanagh said there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty heading into the playoffs.
But, if the last 10 days serve as any evidence at all, Cavanagh takes comfort in this:
The Cardinals are clutch so far, and that’s a really nice trait to bring to a season full of uncertainties.
“We’re in the turning stage of our program,” Cavanagh said. “(Before this) we went four years with just 20 total wins. We got 20 wins last year, so we’re getting to that point where we’re getting guys to lead and they expect to win when they step out onto that field.”