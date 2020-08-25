The Western Dubuque volleyball program knew it was coming into this season with a target on its back.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason volleyball rankings released on Monday confirmed it.
Following a terrific 2019 campaign that ended with a loss in the Class 4A state championship match, the Bobcats come in at the top of the 4A preseason rankings ahead of tonight’s season opener at Class 5A No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls. Cedar Rapids Xavier is second in the 4A poll, with West Delaware (40-6 last season) clocking in fifth and Dubuque Wahlert (24-12) 11th in the rankings. The Golden Eagles open the season tonight at 5A No. 14 Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Dubuque Hempstead (20-14) is the lone local team in the 5A poll, ranked ninth. The Mustangs open tonight at Waterloo East.
Dyersville Beckman (42-9) is ranked second in the 2A poll behind defending state champ Western Christian, the team that beat the Trailblazers in the 2A title match last fall. Beckman opens in a tournament at Center-Point Urbana tonight.
Edgewood-Colesburg (26-10) is ranked 10th in the 1A poll.