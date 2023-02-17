A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (20-15-3-1) AT YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (21-13-4-1)
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Covelli Centre, Youngstown, Ohio
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required); audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Recommended for you
Season series: Youngstown has won two of the first three games in the seven-game season series, including a 5-1 decision Dec. 29 in Dubuque. The series concludes March 16-17 at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Scouting Dubuque: This is a pivotal weekend for the Saints, who have gone 5-3-2 over the past 10 games. Dubuque sits in fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with 44 points, three behind both Team USA and Youngstown and two ahead of Cedar Rapids. The Saints have 23 games remaining – four each with Youngstown, Madison and Chicago; three with Muskegon; and two each with Des Moines, Team USA’s U17s, Green Bay and Waterloo. Dubuque’s Max Burkholder shares the USHL scoring lead among defensemen with Cedar Rapids’ Eric Pohlkamp. Both have 34 points.
Scouting Youngstown: The Phantoms have gone 7-2-1, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference over the past 10 games. They also have earned standings points in the last three games. Dubuque native Blake Bechen, a rookie forward, has contributed four goals, 11 points, 18 penalty mintues and a plus-8 rating in 27 games. Next Thursday, the Phantoms will host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL Cleveland Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Two days later, Ohio State University will host the University of Michigan on the same outdoor ice surface.
Alumni report: Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun recently informed the Anaheim Ducks he will not sign with the team at the conclusion of his senior season this spring. The Ducks selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. NHL teams only hold rights of their draftees for four seasons, then they become unrestricted free agents. Anaheim will hold Thrun’s rights until Aug. 15 and could use him as an asset in a potential trade … Cole Guttman, originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning, also took advantage of the college free agency loophole and signed with the Chicago Blackhawks last summer. The 23-year-old forward made his NHL debut Wednesday night in Toronto after tallying 16 goals and 30 points in 39 games for the Rockford Ice Hogs of the American Hockey League. Guttman captained Denver to the NCAA championship last spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.