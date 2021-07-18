Bellevue Marquette’s Brady Templeton hauled in his first major postseason award on Saturday.
Templeton was named the Tri-Rivers Conference East Division Player of the Year with the release of the annual all-conference team.
Templeton hit a team-best .542 (39-for-72) with 12 doubles, a triple and 29 RBIs. He also scored a team-high 34 runs and was successful on 25 of 26 stolen base attempts. He went 4-2 with a 2.41 earned run average in eight games, four starts. He struck out 39 and walked 29 in 201/3 innings.
Templeton was joined on the East Division first team by Mohawks catcher Christian Prull and infielder Aza Berthel.
Edgewood-Colesburg pitcher Cael Funk and outfielder Parker Rochford earned first-team honors in the West Division. Maquoketa Valley infielder T.J. Cook and outfielders Parker Sternhagen and Tony Offerman were also first-team selections in the West Division.
Marquette’s Carson Michels and Zach Templeton, Ed-Co’s Quintin Hess, and Maquoketa Valley’s Preston Roling, Michael Schaul and Toby Grimm were second-team picks.
Maquoketa Valley 1, North Linn 0 — At Coggan, Iowa: Preston Roling led off the fourth inning with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single up the middle from Nathan Beitz as the Wildcats upset second-ranked North Linn in the Class 1A District 5 final.
The Wildcats survived a final surge from the Lynx in an attempt to tie the game in the ninth inning to seal it.
Maquoketa Valley (22-7) plays Lisbon (24-13) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the substate final at Solon.
(Friday’s late games)
Maquoketa 10, Decorah 3 — At Decorah, Iowa: Payton Mangler needed only 72 pitches to go 6 2/3 innings of three-hit, scoreless ball as the Cardinals upset No. 10 Decorah in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 tournament. He also struck out four, and offensively had two hits and three RBIs. Hunter Manning went 3-for-4, and Kannon Coakley and Mitchell Roeder added two hits apiece, Daniel Coyle homered and drove in three runs, and Kasey Coakley drove in two runs.
The Cardinals will play top-seeded Dubuque Wahlert at 7 p.m. Monday at Petrakis Park in the semifinals.
Independence 7, West Delaware 4 — At Independence, Iowa: Marcus Beatty went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and four RBIs, in addition to earning the pitching win with five innings of three-hit, one-run ball as the Mustangs won in the first round of the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 tournament. Independence advanced to play at Western Dubuque at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Cascade 13, Holy Cross 3 — At Cascade, Iowa: Bryce Simon, Austin Gehl and Nate McMullen homered, Nolan Weber was a home run short of the cycle, and the Reds romped past Holy Cross in the first round of the Cascade Tournament on Friday night.
Placid 7, Worthington 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: Damon Jaeger had two hits, two RBIs and scored four runs, JJ Connolly drove in three runs, and Marshall McCarty struck out seven in a one-hitter as the Pirates blanked the Cardinals in the first round of the Cascade Tournament on Friday night.