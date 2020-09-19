CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It all came down to a fourth-down play on the same end of the field.
One year after stopping Dubuque Hempstead just inches short to escape with a win, Cedar Falls came up just short in a dramatic and controversial finish.
Hunter Jacobson’s pass to Trey Campbell was ruled incomplete in the end zone and the Tigers fell 20-13 on Friday night at the UNI-Dome.
Faced with fourth down from the Hempstead 11 with under a minute left, Jacobson lofted a pass toward the left corner of the end zone. The athletic Campbell leaped and appeared to catch the ball with one hand while both feet landed inbounds.
The side judge quickly ran in and signaled incomplete, saying Campbell didn’t have possession of the ball when both of his feet clearly landed in the end zone.
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert nodded when asked if Campbell should have been awarded a touchdown.
“Sometimes in sports you’re called out when you’re safe,” Remmert said. “We’ll just leave it at that.”
The Tigers dropped to 2-2 in the Class 4A football matchupagainst a strong Hempstead team that improved to 3-1.
“Our kids fought hard and stuck in there,” Remmert said. “Defensively, I thought we played really well in the second half except the play at the end.”
The Mustangs came out determined after dropping a heartbreaker here in 2019.
This year’s game was strikingly similar to the end of last year’s Cedar Falls-Hempstead game in the Dome. The Mustangs drove to the Tiger 1-yard line before quarterback Aidan Dunne was stopped just short of the goal line to end the game.
Dunne was back this year and turned in a superb all-around performance, driving his team to two first-half touchdowns. Dunne was injured late in the game while playing defense.
“This feels great to come in and win after losing a tough one to them last year,” Dunne said. “We know we can play with anybody in the state. Cedar Falls has a great team. This is huge, coming in here in this type of atmosphere and getting a win.”
Dunne’s team appeared to ice the game when 230-pound running back Jalen Smith rumbled 47yards for a touchdown with under two minutes left. Cedar Falls blocked the extra point and still had a chance while trailing 20-13.
The Tigers marched quickly down the field, aided by a long run by senior Ryan Ostrich that put them into the red zone.
They drove to Hempstead’s 11 before the fourth-down pass to Campbell was ruled incomplete.
“It was a little crazy there at the end, but I trust our defense,” Dunne said, “They came through for us at the end of the game.”
Cedar Falls led twice in the first half before Hempstead took a 14-13 lead at intermission.
Ostrich broke free for a 56-yard touchdown on a screen pass for the Tigers while teammate Jake Hulstein booted field goals of 45 and 33 yards.
“We just didn’t make enough plays, especially early,” Remmert said. “Our kids hung in there. We had some missed assignments, especially in the first half. We need to keep working to get better.”
Dunne ran for one TD and passed for another in the opening half.
Ostrich, an explosive and elusive back, overcame a slow start to finish with 106 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving. He also had 59 yards on kickoff returns.
Jacobson completed his first nine passes before finishing 13-of-23 for 127 yards. His final pass was the one everyone was talking about after the game.
“That’s a tough one to lose, but hat’s off to Hempstead,” Remmert said. “They have a good football team and they made some big plays. We have to go back to work and learn from our mistakes.”