The Dubuque Senior boys track & field team placed first in two events and second in four others to finish with 91 points and runner-up in the team standings at the Iowa Indoor Track & Field Championships, hosted by the University of Dubuque and FASST (Foundation for Athletics, Speed, and Strength Training) on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley won the team title with 102 points, Dubuque Hempstead placed third with 59, Bellevue (55) fourth, Dubuque Wahlert (32) seventh, and Cascade (three) in ninth place.
Athletes placing within the top three of an event earned All-Iowa status.
Matthew Kruse played a role in both of the Rams’ gold-medal performances on the day. After winning the 400-meter dash in 51.26, Kruse ran the anchor leg for the first place 4x200 relay team (1:34.64), along with Nick Lambe, Easton Stackis, and Jaden Arnold.
Bellevue also finished with two first-place finishers. Ethan Klemme (6-2) won the high jump, and Alex Pitts (21-6) claimed gold in the long jump.
John Maloney’s dominant showing in the 3,200 (9:52.62) was Hempstead’s lone gold of the day. Maloney’s time was nearly 15 seconds clear of the runner-up.
Other area boys athletes finishing in the top three and earning All-Iowa recognition include: Senior’s Nick Lambe (55 hurdles, 6.75, 2nd), Easton Stackis (400, 51.63, 2nd), Jaden Arnold (400, 54.52, 3rd), Sam Akins (long jump, 21-2, 2nd), Isaac Gooch (high jump, 6 feet, 3rd), 4x400 relay team (3:34.86, 2nd); Hempstead’s Derek Leicht (1,600, 4:42.42, 2nd), Caleb Kass (3,200, 10:09.15, 3rd), 4x800 relay (8:46.80, 3rd); Wahlert’s Duke Faley (shot put, 50-1, 2nd), Carter Hancock (3,200, 10:07.57, 3rd); Bellevue’s Payton Griebel (1,600, 4:42.72, 3rd), 4x400 relay (3:38.08, 3rd).
On the girls side, Hempstead won three events to help them to a third-place finish in the team standings with 88 points. Solon was first with 125 and Senior (72) placed fourth.
Emily Klein took first in the 55-meter dash in 7.64; Julia Gehl (4:51.77) won the 1,500; and Camdyn Kay (4-10) claimed gold in the high jump for the Mustangs.
Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas brought home the area’s other gold medal with a winning time of 10:45.56 in the 3,000.
Area girls finishing in the top three and earning All-Iowa recognition include: Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen (800, 2:25.70, 2nd), Brooke O’Brien (800, 2:26.90, 3rd), Leitzen (1,500, 4:56.67, 2nd), Natalie Schlichte (long jump, 14-10, 3rd), 4x200 relay (1:51.83, 2nd), 4x400 relay (4:29.06, 3rd), 4x800 relay (10:30.57, 3rd); Senior’s Breen Duffy (shot put, 32-2, 3rd), Georgia Harms (3,000, 11:12.69, 3rd), Kaitlyn Miller (1,500, 4:57.84, 3rd), 4x800 (10:00.24, 2nd).
PREP BASKETBALL
Fens, Baxter help all-star teams to 3rd — At Grimes, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead senior Cameron Fens and Dubuque Senior 12th grader Olivia Baxter helped the boys and girls Northeast all-star teams each finish in third place at the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s Pizza Ranch All-Star Games at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.
The Northeast boys lost its opening game to the Southwest, 121-97. Fens finished 6-for-13 shooting from the field for 13 points, but he exploded in the consolation game to lead the team to a 112-108 win over the Southeast for third place. Fens finished a perfect 11-for-11 shooting in the game and 4-for-5 at the free-throw line for a game-high 27 points.
Fens was named to the eight-player all-tournament team.
The Northeast girls lost to the Southwest in its opener, 78-61, with Baxter contributing six points on 3-for-5 shooting. Baxter added five points as the Northeast rebounded for third place with an 84-67 win over the Southeast.
The Southwest boys and Northwest girls won the tournaments.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 15, Edgewood 6 — At Oyen Field: Gavin Hughes netted four goals and Benn Farraday scored three times as the Spartans (3-6) cruised to a home victory.
Benedictine 19, Clarke 3 — At Atchison, Kan.: Kurt Springli scored twice in the final period, but the Pride’s large first-half deficit was too much to overcome.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Benedictine 29, Clarke 1 — At Atchison, Kan.: Emily Moran netted the lone goal for the Pride as they were routed on the road.
men’s tennis
Dubuque 5, Monmouth 4 — At Galesburg, Ill.: Zach Norman, Dawson Freese, and Brady McIntyre earned singles victories, and Ryan Kiddle and Freese paired together at No. 3 doubles for the match-clinching victory.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Truman State 7, Loras 2 — At Clinton, Iowa: Caroline Hutchinson and Mariana Bayona Paez won singles matches for the Duhawks on Friday. The match was moved indoors to Clinton’s River Cities Tennis Complex because of gusty winds in Dubuque.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, St. Norbert 0 — At Milwaukee: Jake Filotto smashed nine kills, Andres Martinez floored eight, and David Beach dished up 19 assists as the Duhawks (20-4) won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
National champion Badgers to play at UD — The 2021 NCAA Division I national volleyball champion Wisconsin Badgers will play a spring game against Northern Iowa on the University of Dubuque campus on Friday, April 15.
The match will be held at the Stoltz Sports Center with opening tip at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and will be available on Monday at noon on the Heritage Center website. Direct link can be found on the University of Dubuque volleyball team’s Twitter page.