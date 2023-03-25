Dakota Church and Max McCallum drove in two runs apiece, and Davis Pascoe (3-0) struck out six and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks over five innings as Loras defeated Wartburg, 7-3, to open American Rivers Conference play with a road win Friday in Waverly, Iowa.

McCallum homered andDaniel Rogers, Max Cullen and Nick DiBenedetto added two hits apiece for the Duhawks (10-5, 1-0) offensively.

