Dakota Church and Max McCallum drove in two runs apiece, and Davis Pascoe (3-0) struck out six and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks over five innings as Loras defeated Wartburg, 7-3, to open American Rivers Conference play with a road win Friday in Waverly, Iowa.
McCallum homered andDaniel Rogers, Max Cullen and Nick DiBenedetto added two hits apiece for the Duhawks (10-5, 1-0) offensively.
TJ Boyd tossed four innings of one-run relief for Loras.
Buena Vista 11-6, Dubuque 5-5 — At Runkle Field: Colin Husko went a combined 6-for-10 at the plate, but the Spartans (10-3, 0-2 A-R-C) dropped both ends of a twinbill against the Beavers.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 6-2, Cornell 5-3 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Cayla Cavanagh went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double, including the go-ahead two-bagger that lifted the Spartans over the Rams in the opener. Chloe Hild and Bella Allison had two hits apiece in the second game for Dubuque (6-10).
Pioneers split — At Winter Haven Fla.: Payton Marvin went 2-for-4 and homered, and Jordan Johnson and Amanda Stanczuk drove in two runs apiece as UW-Platteville beat Westminster, 7-0. The Pioneers were limited to four hits in a 3-0 loss to Manchester.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Clarke 13, Wartburg 7 — At Burrows Field: Alyssa Humphrey scored five goals, Jazlynn Adams and Jocelyn Lawrence added three apiece, and Emily Moran scored twice, and the Pride (2-0) beat the Knights.
