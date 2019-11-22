Black Hawk/Warren won the Wisconsin Division 7 state football championship with a 6-0 shutout over Edgar at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Thursday.
The only score of the game came when Black Hawk/Warren (14-0) scored on a 30-yard pass from Ethan Williams to Cayden Milz with 1:38 remaining in the first half. The play was setup by a 53-yard run by Jalen Rufenacht on the previous play. The game set the Division 7 title game record for fewest points scored by both teams.
It’s the first championship for the Black Hawk/Warren co-op, but Black Hawk won the title last season as a stand-alone program and was Division 6 runner-up in 2017. Black Hawk also won the title in 2016.
(Wisconsin Division 6 championship)
St. Mary’s Springs 7, Regis 0 — At Madison, Wis.: St. Mary’s Springs (12-2) won its third straight championship by blanking Regis in the Division 6 title tilt at Camp Randall Stadium.
The score ties the record for the fewest points scored by two teams in a Division 6 championship game. St. Mary’s Springs has now won a membership-leading nine titles.
(Wisconsin Division 5 championship)
Lake Country Lutheran 22, Stratford 13 — At Madison, Wis.: Lake Country Lutheran (13-1) erased a 13-0 first-quarter deficit to upend previously undefeated Stratford in the Division 5 title game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Lake Country Lutheran captured its first state title in program history, while Stratford finished runner-up for the second straight season in its ninth title game.
(Iowa Class A championship)
West Hancock 21, Grundy Center 17 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac fell just short in leading Grundy Center (11-2) to a state title at the UNI-Dome. Zajac led the Spartans to the final for the first time since 1988 and fourth appearance ever. West Hancock captured its third state title and first since 1996.
(Iowa 8-player championship)
Don Bosco 35, Audubon 19 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Don Bosco (13-0) won its third state championship in four years in the eight-player field at the UNI-Dome. It was the fourth state championship in program history for the Dons, beating a Audubon program making its first appearance in a title game since 1977.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belmont 51, Southwestern 47 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Ashley Freeman scored 12 points as the Braves escaped with a win on the road. Alisa Ramaker scored 13 points for the Wildcats, who finished an icy 11-for-32 from the free-throw line.
River Ridge (Wis.) 55, Wauzeka-Steuben 31 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White scored 20 points and McKenzie Graf added 12 as the Timberwolves rolled in their season opener.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 Pioneers land on all-WIAC first team — UW-Platteville landed four players on the all-WIAC teams following a 7-3 season. Junior quarterback Colin Schuetz, senior running back Wyatt Thompson, senior offensive lineman Hank Westemeyer and senior defensive back Tyler Reinhardt received first-team nods.
Second-team honors went to offensive lineman Carter Brehm, wide receivers Donald Allender and Tyler Knigge, defensive back Walter Ollie, kicker Andrew Schweigert, punter Hunter Grams and special teams specialist Drew Rakers, who also received the WIAC scholar-athlete award.