Dubuque Senior did just enough to get into the field.
Western Dubuque was just a hair away from the top seed in Class 3A.
Senior snuck into the 16-team Class 4A postseason field as the No. 15 seed -- the only 5-4 team to make the field, and at the expense of two 6-3 teams -- on its strength of schedule as the Rams earned their first playoff berth since 2015, and just the fifth in program history.
Senior, which lost on the road to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 24-10, in its finale, will play at second-seeded Cedar Falls (9-0) in Friday’s first-round matchup at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
The winner will play either No. 7 Bettendorf (7-2) or No. 13 Linn-Mar (6-3) in the quarterfinals.
The Rams ousted those two 6-3 teams based on their strength of schedule.
The record of Senior’s opponents’ opponents (377-352) was tied for sixth among 4A playoff teams, and the Rams’ opponents’ record (45-36) was seventh among the field.
Three of Senior’s four losses came against playoff teams (Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Falls). The Rams were the third of three teams from District 3 -- which saw its last-place team finish 3-6 -- to reach the postseason.
Davenport North was one of the two 6-3 teams to miss the 4A playoffs in favor of the Rams. Senior beat the Wildcats, 28-15, in Week 2.
Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque, which capped just the second undefeated regular season in program history with a 49-13 home win over Maquoketa on Friday, earned the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and will host No. 13 Washington (7-2) in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
The Bobcats are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2001, when they won the 3A title. WD, last year’s 3A state runner-up, is in the playoffs for the 15th time in program history and the seventh time since 2011.
If the Bobcats defeat Washington, they would host their quarterfinal game against either No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-1) or No. 9 North Scott (8-1) in a rematch from the regular season.
Xavier, the two-time defending state champion, lost to the Bobcats, 20-14, in Week 7. Western Dubuque beat North Scott, 21-3, in Week 4.
Western Dubuque finished just 0.0058 points behind Solon (9-0) for the top seed in Class 3A. The Bobcats and Spartans would not meet until the championship game.
Western Dubuque also went 9-0 in 1997.
Ed-Co (6-3), which advanced to the state semifinals last year, earned the No. 14 seed in Class A and will play at Saint Ansgar (9-0) in Friday’s first round.
The winner will play Brooklyn BGM (8-1) or Earlham (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings are playing in the postseason for the sixth time in program history and the third time in six seasons.