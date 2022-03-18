CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Joe Connolly keeps his eyes hawkishly focused on the action in the middle of the mat, his hands poised to act at the referee’s signal.
A little further down the arena floor, Dan Butler is doing the same on another mat. Next to him, Tom Danner patiently waits until it is his turn to perform his duties.
For these three and many others, the two days of the NCAA Division III championships, held this year at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, offer an opportunity to get up close and personal with the sport they love. Even if there are distractions all over.
“Best seat in the house,” Connolly said. “It’s tough to watch other matches, (especially) when kids you know or schools you know are wrestling on the mat right next to you.”
Connolly, the former Dubuque Senior wrestling coach, volunteered at his first D-III tournament in 2004 and has been doing so every year since 2007. He is also working the Division I championships in Detroit this weekend, and has done so every year since 2010.
His team is a familiar one this year, too. He wrestled with every member of his squad, which includes his brothers, Mike and Dan, along with Kurt Christensen, Beau Busch and Keith Alberts.
Connolly’s group worked each of the first five championship matches last Saturday. Butler and Danner’s group worked the final five.
“You basically want to be invisible,” Connolly said. “We just make the board work correctly and that’s what we’re going for.”
This is just Danner’s second time working the tournament after the NCAA canceled the Division III championships each of the last two seasons. Butler, who has worked the computer at Western Dubuque’s home wrestling tournaments for years, was making his debut.
Danner’s brother was working the tables at the 2019 tournament in Cleveland and asked if he wanted to help out.
“So a bunch of us went up to Cleveland and it was a lot of fun,” said Danner, the former Western Dubuque wrestling coach. “You’re right down in the action and you get to see some of your former athletes still wrestling or coaching, and it’s just a great way to give back to the sport of wrestling.
“I mean, how can you avoid a big wrestling tournament and all the fun that it is, and excitement and blood, sweat and tears?”
As luck would have it, Danner and Butler, the principal at Epworth Elementary, were working the tables at the same mat where former Bobcats standout Bradan Birt won his first-round and quarterfinal matches for Millikin on the first day of the tournament. They also were working the championship mat when Birt, who won the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state title for WD and became Millikin’s first NCAA champion with a major decision in the 165 final.
Butler, like Connolly, was working the matside computer to track scoring and timing for the TrackWrestling scoreboards placed matside and for those following along online.
It’s the same type of task he usually handles at Western Dubuque’s annual Bobcat Duals — where he and colleague Brett Kilburg joked they were the best set of table workers earlier this season. Butler, though, was without his other half for the weekend.
“(Brett) would be so offended, it would be like I’m cheating on him or something that I’m down here without him,” Butler joked. “It’s like one part of the sandwich. Peanut butter is down here, but jelly is back home.”
It’s not necessarily an easy task, especially considering some of the rule differences between high school and college. Butler singled out the four-point near falls and aggressive stall calls. Riding time is another major difference.
“The great thing is with our team, we’ve got about five guys and everybody’s got a specific role and we’re all looking for something,” Butler said. “So if there is some type of mistake, we’re making sure we’re stopping right now and we’re talking to the official and making sure we know what it is.
“We take a lot of pride in it, because these are kids that are competing for a really big stage. So we want to make sure we get it right. That’s really important to us.”
Danner’s task offers a little more opportunity to look around. His responsibility is to let the officials know when time is running down. His job title, he said, was swatter. But without the pool noodles or towels used at most weekend tournaments.
“They don’t want to be swatted. And you don’t want to say ‘five,’ because when you say five they think it’s ‘time,’ so you’ve got to go ‘four, three, two, one,’” he said. “And you can’t fall asleep. Can’t daydream.
“The challenge is to keep your eyes focused on what you’re supposed to be doing. But sometimes you will sneak a look out of the corner of your eye. You check the clock, OK, I’ve got 30 seconds, I can watch. But you miss some (other matches). You want to know how he did.”