Dubuque Wahlert’s Callie Johnson celebrates a point during a 2004 match. She will be inducted into the IGHSAU Hall of Fame today.

A former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater who went on to play in the Southeastern Conference will join the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Hall of Fame today.

Calli Johnson will join Unity Christian’s Jill Bouma and Eldora-New Providence’s Dia Dohlman in the induction class. They will be honored prior to the start of the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

