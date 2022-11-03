A former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater who went on to play in the Southeastern Conference will join the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Hall of Fame today.
Calli Johnson will join Unity Christian’s Jill Bouma and Eldora-New Providence’s Dia Dohlman in the induction class. They will be honored prior to the start of the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Johnson starred at Dubuque Wahlert from 2002-2005 and became a two-time first-team all-state selection and an overall elite all-state pick. She guided the Golden Eagles to three state championships during her high school career and was named to the all-tournament team twice. During her senior season Johnson averaged 3.50 kills per set.
Johnson enjoyed a successful college career at the University of Alabama, where she was a three-year starter. She averaged 1.32 kills and 85 blocks for the Crimson Tide and was a three-time SEC academic honor roll recipient.
Bouma played at Unity Christian from 1998-2002 before moving on to Dordt College, and Dohlman starred at Eldora-New Providence from 1996-2000 before helping Wartburg College to three NCAA Division III tournament appearances.
EAGLES’ DOLTER ON ALL-STATE GOLF TEAM
Dubuque Wahlert sophomore Ben Dolter earned a spot on the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association’s all-state second team. He averaged 37.63 strokes per nine holes and helped the Golden Eagles reach the Iowa Class 4A state tournament.
The all-state teams are based on the final season rankings posted at www.iahsgca.org under the All-State/All-Tournament Team Tab. The first team consists of the top 10 players in the final rankings, and the second team includes players 11-20. Players must be on schools that belong to the IAHSGCA to make the squads.
WINTER IOWA GAMES REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration recently opened for the majority of sports in the 2023 Winter Iowa Games. The festival will take place primarily in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City throughout January and February and include more than 20 sports and activities. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.
IOWA PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS televised
The Iowa High School Sports Network will air all 14 semifinal games in the Iowa prep football playoffs beginning next week, as well as the seven championship games Nov. 17-18 live from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Fans can watch all of the games for free on the Watch IHSSN App or at IHSSN.com. Mediacom Ch. 22 is also scheduled to broadcast the games on television.
