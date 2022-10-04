Zach Sabers made a commitment to becoming an elite-level college pitcher following his freshman season at Kirkwood Community College and immersed himself in the work it would take to get there.
Then, he let social media work its magic.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore right-handed pitcher on Saturday announced his decision to play at Campbell University, one of the strongest mid-major NCAA Division I programs in the country, beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.
“I’m sure a lot of people around here might not be that familiar with Campbell, but it’s a program with a great track record of winning and developing guys for professional baseball,” said Sabers, a 2021 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead who visited the school in Buies Creek, N.C., early last week. “It’s hard not to want to play for a school like that when they send as many guys to the pros as they do.
“When I went on my visit, it felt like I was at a Power 5 program when you look at how big baseball is down there. It’s a smaller school, but the facilities are incredible and they’re planning to add on to the stadium and make it even better than it already is. I’m really excited about having the opportunity.”
The Fighting Camels went 41-19 last season, won the Big South Conference regular-season and tournament championships and advanced to the Knoxville Regional for their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. Campbell defeated Georgia Tech in the regional opener, pushed No. 1 national seed Tennessee before falling in the second game and eventually bowed out of the double-elimination tournament with a loss to Georgia Tech.
Under three-time Big South coach of the year Justin Haire, the Camels have gone 243-175 (.581 winning percentage) in the past eight seasons and produced 44 all-conference selections, six all-Americans, nine Major League Baseball draft picks and 12 players who signed professional contracts. Overall, the program has produced 41 draft picks and 11 MLB players, most notably Gaylord and Jim Perry and more recently Cedric Mullins, Ryan Thompson, Jake Smith and Matt Marksberry.
“They do a great job of developing players, and that’s what excites me the most for Zach,” Kirkwood head coach Todd Rima said. “He’s going to a place that’s going to help him continue to grow, and I know there’s a whole nother level for him to reach.”
Sabers played all over the diamond and served as a relief pitcher during a four-year varsity career at Hempstead but opted not to pitch when he arrived at Kirkwood last fall. During season-ending exit interviews, the coaching staff asked Sabers what he considered his best attribute, he replied “my arm,” and they asked him if he might consider pitching.
“I said, ‘I’d love to do it,’” said Sabers, who diligently followed a summer throwing program.
In addition to pitching for the Balltown semi-pro team, Sabers worked out daily in an effort to increase his velocity. He consistently threw 91-93 mph and reached 94 this summer.
“Zach has the arm strength to be a pro someday and his stuff is outstanding, so if he continues to work and stay healthy, it’s exciting to think about his future,” Rima said. “He fully committed to being a pitcher this summer. He always does a great job in the weight room, but he also did all the little things to help him transition into pitching and making sure he has a chance to be healthy.
“The Zach Sabers who showed up on our campus this fall was way ahead of where I thought he’d be, and that’s a major credit to his work ethic. We’ve always known he has arm strength, but for him to do the work so it would transition to the mound was neat to see.”
Sabers turned to Twitter to post video of some of his summer workouts to showcase not only his velocity but the movement on his pitches. That’s where he first connected with the small school in Buies Creek.
“It’s crazy the amount of exposure you can get from being on Twitter and from the internet,” Sabers said. “You post a video, and almost any school in the country can see you. All the coaches are on there.”
The Twitter attention prompted roughly 100 Division I programs to gather for Sabers’ first-ever appearance on a collegiate mound a few weeks ago at the Puma Junior College Classic last month in Indianapolis. Campbell’s interest intensified after the event that showcased 36 of the top junior college programs in the country.
“Obviously, he has great velocity, but the separator for Zach is he has great command of his slider and he can throw it in any count,” Rima said. “It’s a plus pitch, and the way he learned how to command it this summer is why we thought he was ahead of where we thought he’d be at this point in his development. He got a lot of peoples’ attention when he threw it in Indy.”
This summer, with the focus of his future on pitching, Balltown offered him the opportunity to test the principles he tried to hone during his offseason throwing program.
“I was still kind of getting used to the idea of pitching, and it gave me a chance to kind of work out some of my flaws,” Sabers said. “When you face a lineup like Key West, with really good hitters up and down the lineup, you understand that you have to pitch and not just try to throw it by everyone.”
He needed more than just a 90 mph fastball.
“The better hitters can hit one pitch, no matter how hard you throw it,” Balltown manager Joey Sigwarth said. “He developed that really nice slider and worked on being able to command it. He has a nice, sharp breaking ball, as well.
“As long as I’ve known Zach, you could put him in any position and he’d be the best athlete on the field. It’s going to be fun to see how he progresses now that he’s decided on being a pitcher.”
Sabers’ pitching work at Hempstead came exclusively out of the bullpen. In three seasons, he posted a 2.38 ERA, 38 strikeouts against 10 walks and four saves in 32 1/3 innings of work. Opponents hit just .121 (17-for-140) against him.
“We still haven’t figured out how we’re going to use him in the spring,” Rima said. “He profiles as a closer with the way his fastball and slider work together. But he certainly could be an effective starter for us, too. Either way, he’s going to be an effective option.”
