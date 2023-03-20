Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque Senior's Ty Schaber evades a tackle by Hempstead's Andrew Helle during their season opening football matchup at Dalzell Field in Dubuque on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released its district football groupings for the next two seasons.
The assignments for area schools include:
CLASS 5A
Dubuque Senior will compete in a grouping with Cedar Falls, Pleasant Valley, Linn-Mar, Davenport West and Muscatine. The Rams have been assigned city rival Hempstead as a non-district opponent.
Dubuque Hempstead will compete in a grouping with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Davenport North and Davenport Central.
CLASS 4A
Western Dubuque will play in District 2 along with Decorah, Marion, Mason City, Waterloo East and Waverly-Shell Rock.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Wahlert, Maquoketa and West Delaware have been assigned to District 3 along with Center Point-Urbana, De Witt Central and Independence
CLASS 2A
No area schools compete in Class 2A.
CLASS 1A
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman Catholic will play in District 5 along with Durant, Iowa City Regina, West Branch and Wilton.
CLASS A
Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will play in District 4 with East Buchanan, Stanwood North Cedar, Troy Mills North Linn, Postville and Starmont.
