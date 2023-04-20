pow

Dubuque Hempstead’s Elena Kapparos (13) and Madeline Bowers (15) celebrate a goal earlier this season.

 Contributed

The Dubuque Hempstead girls soccer team is off to a blazing start, thanks to the offense of Madeline Bowers and Elena Kapparos.

The Telegraph Herald Athletes of the Week have led the Mustangs to a 7-0 record with a combined 12 goals scored between the two of them.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.