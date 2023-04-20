The Dubuque Hempstead girls soccer team is off to a blazing start, thanks to the offense of Madeline Bowers and Elena Kapparos.
The Telegraph Herald Athletes of the Week have led the Mustangs to a 7-0 record with a combined 12 goals scored between the two of them.
Bowers, a senior, leads the team with six goals and five assists, while Kapparos, a junior, has six goals and four assists.
“Maddie and Elena are both very driven and determined and are great role models in our school and community,” Hempstead soccer coach Alesha Trilk said. “They have grown so much over the past few years, especially in their physicality and speed. They are proof that putting in the time and work in the offseason can lead to success.”
Both Bowers and Kapparos have been playing soccer together for 10 years in the Dubuque Soccer Club.
“Maddie and I work really well together,” Kapparos said. “We both have assists for each other, and she’s just always in the right spot on the field. We trust each other and it’s been really nice to move the ball more this season.”
Bowers and Kapparos have both been on the varsity team since their sophomore seasons.
“We’ve come a long way since my sophomore season,” Kapparos said. “Our team chemistry is a lot better and I’ve taken on that leadership role as center-mid. It’s my job to keep us organized on the field and keep us positive out there.”
Bowers said she had scored just one goal coming into the season, and is hoping to break double digits this year.
“I’ve been able to do a lot more in the attacking position this year, and that’s been a lot of fun,” she said.
Kapparos, who has been playing soccer since the third grade, said soccer has always been her favorite sport to play, and she hopes to continue her career after high school.
Bowers will be playing soccer at Wartburg next fall.
“Soccer has taught me so many important things, like how to work well with others,” she said. “My dad played soccer in college so I’m excited to be able to continue my career at the collegiate level, too.”
Added Trilk: “Elena is our spark, and Maddie is our glue. We wouldn’t be where we are without them, and they continue to set the bar high as leaders and captains of our program.”
