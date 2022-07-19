FORT DODGE, Iowa — Few people would have picked Dubuque Wahlert to be among the final eight teams at the beginning of this season.
Even fewer would have predicted the Golden Eagles to knock off the No. 1 seed.
They don’t listen to the outside noise. And they gave themselves a chance.
Look out next season and beyond.
Mount Vernon used a pair of sacrifice flies in the fifth inning to break a tie, and the top-ranked Mustangs held off eighth-seeded Wahlert, 3-1, in a Class 3A state quarterfinal on Monday night at Rogers Sports Complex.
“All I can say is I’m so proud of these girls,” said third baseman Izzy Pfeiffer, the lone senior on the team. “We have worked day in and day out and rebuilt this program. We come in, we work our butts off and we get on that field and we want to win. We want to show people. We want to show our community that the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles are still here and we’re still fierce competitors.”
Wahlert, which was making its second state tournament appearance one year after posting a 2-28 record, slipped to 23-17 with a consolation game against No. 4 Saydel (31-4) or No. 5 Davis County (23-8) today to close the season.
“It’s been, I don’t even know how to describe this experience,” Pfeiffer said. “I walked into this stadium today and I was blown away. I’ve been working toward this since my eighth-grade year and to finally be here, it was so amazing and my heart started beating so fast. I was so excited, I was so ready to get on the field. I got here and I got under the lights and it’s been an incredible experience.”
Pfeiffer, who was one of the only veterans to stick with the team entering last season and then battled through a dismal campaign, took an extra moment after the game to look out across the diamond one more time.
“I had to. When you’re at the state tournament I think you get those extra moments,” she said. “You want to take a piece of it with you. You sit there, you want to take it all in because you don’t want to forget an experience like this. Ever.”
Mount Vernon (34-4), which is in Fort Dodge for the seventh time in eight seasons, advanced to play Saydel or Davis County in Wednesday’s semifinals.
But there were periods Monday where it looked like the Eagles might pull off the upset.
“They played their hearts out,” first-year Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “You know, just a couple bounces didn’t go our way. It would have been nice to string a couple hits together, but that’s a good team over there. Proud of the way our girls battled.
“Everybody was writing us off. But we took them toe to toe.”
Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky lined Julia Roth’s 1-2 pitch down the line in left and it bounced past left fielder Charli Kieffer and rolled all the way to the fence for a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning. Winning pitcher Jenna Sprague brought her home three pitches later with a groundout to second.
The Eagles answered right back.
Addison Klein worked a leadoff walk on five pitches to open the second inning before Sprague recorded the next two outs.
Roth missed a two-run home run by an inch, settling for a game-tying double after a shot off her bat bounced off the top of the fence in left-center, allowing Klein to race home.
“I hoped it (went out),” Roth said. “I didn’t realize it hit the top of the fence. If it would have (gone over), I think it would have changed part of the game. But, you can’t go back and change the past. You can’t dwell on that.”
Mount Vernon’s Ashlyn Steen laid down a perfect bunt single to open the fourth and moved to second on a wild pitch. But Kenna Rollinger bounced to shortstop Kylie Sieverding, who faked a throw to first before tagging the lead runner out between second and third for the first out of the inning.
“I just kept trying to stay positive and keep pitching and trying to keep everyone up,” Roth said. “We had a rough (first) inning, but then we kept trying to stay positive.”
The Mustangs took the lead for good an inning later.
Lilly See opened Mount Vernon’s half of the fifth with a single to left and Telecky doubled to left to put a pair of runners in scoring position with nobody out for Sprague, who drove home the first run with a sacrifice fly to center.
Wahlert thought it had an inning-ending double play after Maia Bentley flew out to left and the Eagles tagged third. But after the umpires conferred, it was ruled that Telecky did not leave the base early and Mount Vernon took a 3-1 lead.
Sprague allowed just three Wahlert hits. She retired the Eagles down in order in the seventh.
Now Wahlert gets one more chance to send Pfeiffer out with a win in her final game.
“I think it’s going to be happy, but also kind of just an end of a story,” Pfeiffer said. “I’ve been playing softball for as long as I can remember. Going into (Tuesday) thinking that is going to be the last game of my career, it’s sad. But also, I want to win. I want to end on a really high note and I want it to be a positive experience and I want to show these girls that even though we didn’t win today, we are still a powerhouse.”
