Midwest Kickboxing Championship returns to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds tonight with a pair of highly anticipated fights on the card.
Luke Lessei will try to defend his lightweight championship in a rematch with Steven Bass while Muhamed Dogic makes his debut in the adult division.
Lessei won a unanimous decision over the Omaha, Neb., fighter in their first meeting. Bass requested the rematch.
Dogic, the promotion’s junior champion, will face Robert Byrne, of Kalamazoo, Mich., in his first fight in the adult division.
Other members of Dubuque Martial Arts Group who will fight tonight include: Kahlil Holloway, Victor Woo and Michelle Hartbecke.
Holloway, who won his division at the TBA-SA Muay Thai world expo last June, will face Cedar Rapids, Iowa, fighter Larry Johnson.
Woo will make his kickboxing debut against Chicago’s Luis Ruiz. Hartbecke will be making her debut and will fight Madison, Wis., fighter Jesi Klabak.
Other fights on the card include: Cody Quarles vs. Robert Quintana Jr., and Cristian Cuevas vs. Lex Marson.
The doors open at 6 p.m. with fights beginning at 7. Tickets start at $20 and are available at nitrotickets.com.