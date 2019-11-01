It’s been a while.
But the Dubuque Fighting Saints certainly looked right at home in their first game at Mystique Community Ice Center in nearly a month.
Mark Cheremeta scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period as the Saints defeated the Omaha Lancers, 2-1, on Friday night. Dubuque, playing just its second true home game, improved to 7-0-1 and remained the only United States Hockey League team without a regulation-time defeat.
“Tonight was really important,” Cheremeta said. “We had a pretty decent crowd that helped us out a lot, and we kept the energy up the whole game. We had a few bumps in the road, but the important thing is we finished the game right and got out of here with a 2-1 win.”
The Saints survived a few anxious moments in the final 2:11 of regulation, as the Lancers pulled goaltender Jakub Dobes for a sixth attacker. Eric Portillo answered the challenge and closed out his fifth victory of the season while lowering his goals against average to 2.29 and raising his save percentage to .895.
“It feels great to come up big when the team needs me,” said Portillo, a Buffalo Sabres prospect. “The team did a really good job in front of me and we got the two points, which is the most important thing. It feels great.
“We have guys who work really hard in the defensive zone, and they got the job done during that 6-on-5.”
It took 4:05 for the Saints to take their first shot on goal, but Dylan Jackson made it count. His twin brother, Ty, feathered a pass through the neutral zone, and Dylan carried into the Omaha zone before wiring a shot from the right faceoff circle through Dobes for his fourth goal of the season.
“It was still pretty early in the game, so I thought I’d get a shot on net,” Dylan Jackson said. “I had a pretty good drive on net, and it went in. I kind of used their defenseman as a screen, too.
“We got the lead early in the first period, and Omaha was playing really defensively, so we tried to do the same back at them.”
The Lancers pulled even at the 13:59 mark. Alexander Campbell took a shot from the right faceoff circle, and Portillo stopped it with his right leg pad. But the rebound found the stick of hard-charging Christian Berger, who scored the equalizer into an open net.
Dubuque regained the momentum shortly thereafter and began pressuring Dobes.
Cheremeta regained the one-goal lead for Dubuque at the 17:01 mark. Riese Gaber slid a pass from the right wall to Cheremeta in the slot, and he outwaited Dobes before snapping a wrist shot under the crossbar for his fourth goal of the campaign. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist on the play.
“That was a really good line goal,” Cheremeta said. “Halliday jumped on our line and carried the puck confidently through the neutral zone, and chipped the puck to Gaber. Gaber gave it right to me. I kind of held it and got a fade shot off, but it worked out.”
The Saints play host to the rival Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at 7:05 tonight in the first Cowbell Cup game of the season. The RoughRiders lost, 4-3, in Lincoln on Friday.