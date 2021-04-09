Bryce Simon almost prefers the less-than-ideal conditions that typically accompany a spring college baseball season in the upper Midwest.
It brings out a little something special in Clarke University.
Clarke, which features nine players from tri-state area high schools, enters this weekend’s four-game series at Peru State University on a four-game winning streak. The Pride received votes in the most recent NAIA poll and sit atop the Heart of America Conference’s North Division standings with a 14-2 record (26-8 overall) because of their unique approach.
“We kind of joke about some of the circumstances we’ve faced at times this year, but this team really embraces the adversity,” said Simon, a junior outfielder from Cascade, Iowa, who previously played at Southeastern Community College and NCAA Division I Moorhead State and serves as one of the Pride’s offensive catalysts with a .349 batting average. “It seems like we’re always facing some sort of last-minute change — like we’ve played on the road instead of at home because of bad weather or we’ve arrived 20 minutes before first pitch because we had bus trouble.
“There’s a ‘no excuse’ policy we’ve kind of adopted. It’s pretty much engrained in our minds that, whether it’s bad weather or anything else that isn’t ideal, we can push through those things and still succeed. The culture and blue-collar mindset reminds me a lot of Southeastern, and that’s really what drew me here.”
It didn’t take long for Simon to learn the Clarke way of doing things, either. Head coach Dan Spain entrusts his upperclassmen to carry a winning culture and pass it along to the newcomers.
That includes left-handed pitcher Jakob Kirman, a Dubuque Senior grad who decided to return for another shot at his senior year when the NAIA canceled most of last season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Already among the school’s all-time leaders in several pitching categories, he owns a 6-0 record, 2.77 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings of work this season.
“A big key to this season is remembering what happened last year and understanding that we have to take advantage of every opportunity we get to play the game we love,” Kirman said. “We have basically the same group we had last year, and we thought we had a pretty good chance to make a run at it then.
“Not only are we going to take advantage of every opportunity we get, we’re playing like every game could be our last chance to be together as a team. We play every game like it could be our last.”
That sense of urgency came in handy last weekend, when the Pride swept Culver-Stockton in a four-game series at Peosta, Iowa. Clarke won four nail-biters, by scores of 17-15 and 6-5 on Friday and 6-4 and 7-6 on Saturday.
Connor Crabill, a sophomore right-hander who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, earned the conference pitcher of the week award after earning three victories and a save. He threw 7 2/3 innings and posted an ERA of 0.00 while allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Crabill leads the Pride with a 1.35 ERA and has gone 4-2 with 32 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
“It was kind of a crazy week where I was put into a lot of tough situations, and fortunately came out on the good end of it,” Crabill said. “I’ve been playing baseball my whole life and I’ve been in those situations before, so you just call on that experience, stay calm and not overthink things.
“There are no excuses with this team. It’s a great group of guys who go out and compete every single day. Even the guys who don’t get a lot of playing time push everybody else to be better every single day.”
In league play, Clarke holds a two-game lead on William Penn (12-4) and a three-game lead on Mount Mercy for the North Division lead with three four-game series remaining against Peru State, Grand View and Mount Mercy.
“Last weekend was very stressful, but the reality is every weekend is a dogfight in our conference,” said Spain, a Maquoketa native who has led the Pride to the NAIA tournament four times since taking the head coaching position at his alma mater. “This team is definitely capable of greatness, and it deserves to have its legacy written in history.
“My expectations are high every year. The thing is, we really haven’t played as well as we’re capable yet, but we’ve found a lot of different ways to win games. That’s a sign of a good team. Out pitchers have carried us, but the offense is starting to click. When one side picks up the other, that’s when you build chemistry and you realize how much you need each other.”
Spain has gotten contributions from all of his tri-state area players.
Simon has gone 38-for-109 with 35 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBIs. Tucker Mai, a senior from Dubuque Senior, shook off a rough start and has contributed three home runs and 12 RBIs. And Andrew Swartz, a freshman from Bellevue, has contributed as a secret weapon on the basepaths, swiping 13 bases and scoring 23 runs despite batting only twice.
Johnny Blake, a freshman from Senior, is hitting .200 and owns a 4.63 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings as a versatile dual threat. Tayden Patterson, a freshman left-hander from River Ridge (Ill.), is 5-1 with a 5.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.
Gavin Krahmer, a junior from Stockton, Ill., and Ethan James, a freshman from Belmont, Wis., have provided the Pride with valuable depth off the bench.
Next season, the Pride will add former Western Dubuque standout Gregory Bennett, who plans to transfer from NCAA Division I Middle Tennessee State for his final two seasons of eligibility.
In addition to Simon, the Pride lineup features four regulars batting over .300. They include Peter Torres (.446), Tavan Shahidi (.347), Donovyn Curiel (.345) and Darius Bradley (.317).