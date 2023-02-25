Jenna Dailey hoists the regional championship trophy as Cuba City players celebrate their 46-41 victory over Darlington in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday night in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 46-41.
CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City sophomore Olivia Olson went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line during the final 2 minutes of play to help the Cubans come from behind and defeat Darlington, 46-41, in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday night.
The second-seeded Cubans advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against top-seeded New Glarus at a site to be determined.
The No. 7-ranked Cubans (24-2) had to overcome an early nine-point first-half deficit and still found themselves down, 25-19, heading into the break. The Cubans shot just 25% from the field in the first half.
Recommended for you
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a close game,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “We have a lot of respect for Darlington and it was no surprise that this was another battle. They caused a lot of our misses.”
A Jenna Dailey 3-pointer and a Dea Crist basket to start the second half pulled the Cubans back within one, but Darlington (18-9) answered right back with a basket from Maddie Gratz.
“We knew we just had to stay the course and control what we can control,” Derby said. “I was very proud of our girls and the way they stay poised and just continued to work.”
The Redbirds went back up by five on a Jaylyn Schwartz bucket, but the Cuban defense saw Ella Vosberg pick off a Darlington pass and turn it into a layup on the other end. Another Vosberg basket tied the game at 31 with 13:51 remaining, and an offensive putback by Alexis Runde gave the Cubans the lead with 13 minutes to play.
The two teams continued to exchange the lead before Olson was sent to the line for the first of four times in the final 2 minutes of play.
“I wanted to be the one on the line in a situation like that,” Olson said. “It’s a great feeling to win a regional championship on our home floor.”
Added Derby: “Everyone sees her make those under the lights, but we know that it’s because of the hundreds of hours of work when no one is watching that she is able to make those shots.”
The Redbirds had a chance at a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to tie the game, but the shot was well off the mark, forcing them to foul one more time.
Olson led the Cubans with 12 points while Vosberg added 10 and Ashley Rowe eight.
Darlington was led by Kylie Butler with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.