Cuba City
Jenna Dailey hoists the regional championship trophy as Cuba City players celebrate their 46-41 victory over Darlington in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday night in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 46-41.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City sophomore Olivia Olson went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line during the final 2 minutes of play to help the Cubans come from behind and defeat Darlington, 46-41, in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday night.

The second-seeded Cubans advanced to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against top-seeded New Glarus at a site to be determined.

