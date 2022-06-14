Matt Ryan continued the trend in the IMCA Late Model class at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Davenport, Iowa, driver became the fifth different feature winner in as many events at the track. Last week’s feature fell victim to the rain.
Jacob Waterman, of Colona, Ill., took second, followed by Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa; and Dustin Schram, of Sterling, Ill.
Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, made his first trip to Victory Lane at Dubuque Speedway, when he held off Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger to take the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature.
Jason Schueller, of Dubuque; Jaden Fryer, of Freeport, Ill.; and Ryan DeShaw, of Dyersville, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the feature.
In the 15-lap SportMod feature, Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, captured his second checkered flag of the season and first since May 8 — opening night. Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, finished as runner-up, followed by Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill.
David Crimmins, of Dubuque, captured the 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature by holding off Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill.; and Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., finished fourth, and Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., captured the checkered flag in the 12-lap Limited Late Model feature by beating Klein. Steve Schueller, of Dubuque, placed third, while Ethan Pickard, of Freeport, Ill., claimed fourth, and Jevon Robbins, of Kieler, Wis., finished fifth.
In the 10-lap Mini Late Model feature, Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, became the third different winner in as many features at the track. The top five included Ethan Kammerude, of Hazel Green, Wis.; Mercede Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis.; Bowen Wilson, of Cuba City, Wis.; and Wyatt Redfearn, also of Cuba City.
