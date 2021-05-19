A former Platteville High School standout athlete recently became the head coach at one of the most prominent women’s college basketball programs in the country.
Nicki (Taggart) Collen replaced Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey as the fifth women’s basketball coach in the history of Baylor University, which lost to UConn in the Elite Eight this spring. Mulkey returned to her home state to coach at Louisiana State University.
Collen spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA and posted a combined record of 38-52. In 2018, her rookie season in Atlanta, she earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors and helped the franchise to the semifinals after a 23-11 finish.
As an assistant with the Connecticut Sun, Collen helped the franchise improve from fifth in the East Division to second from 2016 to 2017, respectively.
“I am thrilled to be the head coach at Baylor University. I believe it is the top job in the country for women’s basketball,” Collen said in a statement released by the school. “I am excited to begin working with this extremely talented team. The success of this program speaks for itself, and I will begin working today to ensure Baylor women’s basketball continues to be a program that excels at the highest levels.”
At Platteville High School, Collen scored 1,381 career points. She earned second-team all-state her final two seasons and landed academic all-state accolades as well.
Collen’s collegiate playing career began at Purdue in 1993-94, when the Boilermakers made an NCAA Final Four run with a 29-5 overall record. Her sophomore season, Purdue reached the Elite Eight and finished 24-8.
She transferred to Marquette, where she tallied 421 assists in her final two seasons, averaging 7.0 per game in her last 60 collegiate games. The Golden Eagles made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 1997 and 1998.
Collen then spent two seasons as an assistant at Colorado State from 2000-2002, one season at Ball State from 2002-2003, one at Louisville from 2003-2004, three at Arkansas from 2011-2014 and two at Florida Gulf Coast from 2014-2016. Her teams’ combined record in nine seasons as an NCAA Division I assistant was 214-74 (.743 win percentage). As an assistant, Collen helped four different squads to the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round in three of those seasons.
She spent six of her nine seasons as an assistant under her husband, Tom Collen, during his head-coaching tenures at Colorado State, Louisville and Arkansas.
In her nine seasons at the collegiate level, Collen coached three all-Americans and saw three players selected in the WNBA Draft.
Savary named all-Northern Sun — Winona State University senior designated hitter Austin Savary, the 2017 TH Player of the Year as a senior at Dubuque Wahlert in 2017, earned first-team all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference accolades this spring. Savary hit .304 (34-for-112) with seven doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored. As a pitcher, he went 2-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
Nilles wins Horizon title — Maddy Nilles, a senior from Sherrill, Iowa, who prepped at Wahlert, helped North Dakota State University to its 13th straight Horizon League outdoor women’s track and field title. Combined with indoor, the Bison women have claimed 27 of 27 conference titles since joining the league in 2008.
Nilles won the hammer throw, registering a meet-record mark of 216 feet, 1 inch (65.87m). She spearheaded a Bison sweep of the top three places in the event. She later placed fifth in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Kelso sets UW-P record — Jonathan Kelso, a junior from Villa Park, Ill., set new University of Wisconsin-Platteville baseball records for both career hits and single season hits during a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against UW-Stevens Point at Kendall Murray Field on May 15. Kelso has 196 career hits and 68 hits this season. Ross Bennett (2005-08) previously held the career hits record with 195, while Ryan Levendoski set the previous season hits record of 64 in 2004.
Platteville (15-25, 8-20 WIAC) drew the sixth seed for the league tournament and will play at No. 3 UW-La Crosse at 1 p.m. today. The winner advances to the four-team, double-elimination WIAC tournament at No. 2-seed UW-Whitewater. Whitewater and top-seeded UW-Stevens Point earned byes into the weekend, while No. 5-seeded UW-Oshkosh visits No. 4 UW-Stout today for the right to play this weekend.
Deardorff repeats honor — Coe College senior right-hander T.J. Deardorff repeated as the American Rivers Conference pitcher of the week. The Dubuque Senior grad earned his A-R-C record-tying ninth win of the season on Friday afternoon. He matched a record established in 1985, when the league was known as the Iowa Conference.
Deardorff (9-0) allowed just one run on six hits and struck out four in six innings during an 8-2 victory. He ranks 18th in the nation with a WHIP of 0.79. This is his third weekly honor and second in as many weeks.
Duhawks share A-R-C- female athlete of week award — Grace Alley, a sophomore from Seneca, Ill., and Elayna Bahl, a junior from Western Dubuque, shared the A-R-C female athlete of the week award after leading Loras College to a women’s conference track & field title this weekend.
Alley was named the A-R-C Outdoor Most Valuable Field performer after earning the gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 11.50 meters. She also took silver medals in the high jump (1.65 meters) and the Heptathlon (4,238 points).
Bahl earned the Women’s Outdoor Track Performer of the Year award. She won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 14.39 seconds, ranking fourth on Loras’ all-time list and 12th in Division III and added the program’s second-best mark in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the race in 1:01.31, which sits third nationally. She cleared 1.59 meters in the high jump and helped Marion Edwards, Alyssa Pfadenhauer and Stevie Lambe to a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.
UD’s Naatz feted — The University of Dubuque’s Zach Naatz, a senior from Watertown, Wis., shared the A-R-C Male Athlete of the Week award. He picked up gold medals in both the shot put and the hammer throw, and he was fifth in the discus. His shot put mark was 56.23 meters and his hammer throw went for 16.17 meters. The senior recorded a 45.13 mark in the hammer throw.
Ganshirt medals at A-R-C meet — Former Wahlert prep Jackie Ganshirt placed third in both the 200 and 400 meters at the A-R-C meet. The Wartburg College standout ran personal best times in both, 24.89 and 56.64, to earn all-conference honors. She also anchored the 4x400 relay to a second place finish to add another all-conference honor.
Hoeppner honored by WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ashton Hoeppner is the recipient of the WIAC Judy Kruckman Softball Scholar-Athlete Award.
The senior from Winona, Minn., maintains a 3.76 grade point average and is majoring in biology with an emphasis in health science. She is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Hoeppner has received academic scholarships from her institution and will graduate Summa Cum Laude. A two-year team captain, Hoeppner secured all-WIAC first team recognition for the third straight season this year. She established school single-season records with five saves this year and 150 strikeouts during the 2018 campaign. Hoeppner owns the program career mark with 356 strikeouts, while ranking third on the all-time list with 30 wins and fourth with 82 appearances.
The Pioneers also landed Shannon Gaul, a senior third baseman from Aurora, Ill., on the first team. Platteville’s honorable mention picks included: Claire Bakkestuen, a sophomore first baseman from Forest Lake, Minn.; Alejandra Ochoa, a senior outfielder from Plainfield, Ill.; and Rachel Plautz, a junior catcher from Wausau, Wis. Abby Burns, a senior outfielder/pitcher from Morris, Ill., made the all-sportsmanship team.