The 2021-22 wrestling season was once again filled with memorable stories, exciting finishes and emerging standouts.
Here is the Telegraph Herald All-Area Wrestling Team, lised alphabetically and selected on criteria of state tournament finish and overall season record:
Roen Carey, Mineral Point — Carey went 33-4 this season, finishing as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up at 106 pounds.
Greyson Gardner, Western Dubuque — Gardner made himself into a completely different wrestler this year, posting a 43-2 record and finishing as the Iowa Class 3A 182-pound state runner-up. His only losses came to the 3A champions at 170 and 182, and he won 37 matches by fall.
Owen Huehnergarth, Dyersville Beckman — Huehnergarth finished his career as a two-time state qualifier and two-time state semifinalist, placing fifth at 195 at this year’s Iowa Class 1A state tournament to match his finish from last year.
JoJo Lewis, Dubuque Hempstead — Lewis went 33-8 in making his first state tournament appearance as a junior. He placed seventh at 220 pounds the Iowa Class 3A state meet.
Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien — Koenig is on track to potentially join the WIAA record book next season after posting a 50-2 record and winning the Division 2 132-pound state title to become a three-time champion as a junior.
Brock Morris, Cascade — Morris had a sensational freshman campaign, posting a 50-6 record and placing fourth at 106 pounds in Iowa Class 1A. Morris reached the state semifinals and his only losses this season came to wrestlers ranked in the top three in 1A and 2A.
Jadyn Peyton, West Delaware — Peyton is the only wrestler on this list who did not medal at his respective state tournament, but went 20-3 at 160 pounds and did not suffer his first loss until taking a medical forfeit at the district tournament. He went 1-2 at the state tournament despite wrestling without an ACL.
Mitchell Pins, Dubuque Hempstead — Pins went 34-8 as a freshman for the Mustangs, placing sixth at 106 pounds at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Tarrin Riley, Mineral Point — Riley, a junior, went 34-3 this season, finishing as the WIAA Division 3 138-pound state runner-up for his second consecutive silver medal.
Nick Schmidt, Dyersville Beckman — Schmidt went 42-7 as a senior and placed seventh at 126 pounds in his second Iowa Class 1A state tournament appearance.
Owen Seffrood, Darlington/Black Hawk — Seffrood went 34-4 as a freshman, finishing as state runner-up to Prairie du Chien’s three-time state champion Koenig in the WIAA Division 2 132-pound state final.
Tristan Steldt, Fennimore — Steldt went 16-5 as a freshman this season, reaching the WIAA Division 3 138-pound state semifinals before finishing in third place.
Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware — It would be hard to argue any other area wrestler was better than Voelker over the last two years, a senior who hasn’t lost since the state semifinals of his sophomore year. A four-time state semifinalist and two-time Iowa Class 2A 195-pound state champion, he went 47-0 this year and recorded bonus points in all four matches at state.
Brent Yonkovic, West Delaware — Yonkovic was an immediate standout for the Hawks as a freshman, posting a 40-6 record and placing fifth at 138 pounds at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tanner Paulson, Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville); Trever Freiburger (Cascade); Ayden Nolan (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern); Ethan Aird, Breylin Goebel, Owen Huschitt, Brady Horne (Darlington/Black Hawk); Dawson Fish, Kyrie Tate, Josiah Schaetzle (Dubuque Hempstead); Seth Connolly, Cohen Pfohl (Dubuque Senior); Conner Grover, Levi Feldman, Jason Koopman (Dyersville Beckman); Amryn Nutter, Ian Crapp, Brecken Muench, Brett Birchman, Kaden Hahn, Wyatt Ahnen, Nathan Blaschke, Cameron Winkers (Fennimore); Elliott Biba, Mason Welsh, Jackson Kemnitzer (Iowa-Grant/Highland); Bryce Galle, Ryan McCartney (Lancaster); Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley); Kade Rule, Carson Kroll, Lucas Sullivan, Trapper Nafzger, Bo Hanson (Mineral Point); Ryder Koenig, Drew Hird, Luke Kramer, Maddox Cejka, Brogan Brewer, Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien); Carson Less, Blake Engel, Logan Peyton, Will Ward, Sawyer Falck, Cameron Geuther (West Delaware); Trayton Kurimski, Evan Surface, Dakota Hoffman (Western Dubuque).