Tanner Webb tried to stay calm and energized at the same time this weekend.
The formula worked for the Clarke University freshman from Brentwood, Calif. He rolled games of 188, 223, 206, 242 and 246 for a 1,105 and a two-pin victory over Ian Friesner, of Lincoln Memorial, in the men’s individual competition in the Clarke Invitational at Cherry Lanes.
“This is a team sport, but it does feel pretty good to be able to do something individually and compete with the best of the best here,” Webb said. “It wasn’t a walk in the park by any means. There were a lot of really good bowlers here, which makes it feel even better. It means a lot to know I can compete with some really good bowlers and come out with the ‘W.’”
Iowa Central’s Dale Weaver finished third with a 1,093, followed by Hawkeye Community College’s Christopher Little at 1,082, Wartburg’s Jace Goedel at 1,073 and Clarke’s Brendan Holl at 1,060.
In the women’s individual tournament, Hawekeye’s Whittney Morse rolled a 1,094 for a 14-pin victory over Culver-Stockton’s Carlee Hummel. Grand View’s Sabrina Bennett took third with 992 and Iowa Central’s Madisyn Gerdts took fourth at 989. Clarke was led by Brooke Puckett at 910 and Ragan Carey at 910.
In the 10-team men’s competition, Lincoln Memorial swept Iowa Central, 2-0, in the finals. And Culver-Stockton topped the eight-team women’s field with a 2-0 victory over Grand View in the final.
The tournament served as a reunion of sorts for several former local high school bowling standouts.
The field includes Clarke’s Kassidy Gerken (Hempstead) and Emma Clancy (Senior); Hawkeye Community College’s Kirsten Mitchell (Hempstead), Lanie Konzen (Western Dubuque), Christian Bies (Hempstead), Christian Merrick (Senior) and Jacob Butcher (Western Dubuque); Wartburg’s Elizabeth Johll (Hempstead) and Andy Johll (Hempstead); and Northern Iowa’s Zach Pregler (Hempstead).
“It was pretty cool getting a chance to see a lot of them,” Gerken said. “We don’t see a lot of them as much now that we’re in college, so it was pretty cool to see how much they’ve grown, not just as bowlers but as people, too.”